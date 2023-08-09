Kogi Guber: BoT Member drums support for ADC candidate

Richard Elesho

A Board of Trustee Member of the African Democractic Congress, ADC, Shola Adebola has urged Kogites to keep supporting the party flagbearer, Hon. Leke Abejide, in the November 11 governorship election. He said that he has all it takes to turn around the fortune of the state for good.

Adebola, a technocrat in Kogi State, noted that the ADC candidate had pioneered a revolution in Yagba Federal Constituency in his first term as House of Representatives member, and he’s capable to replicate same magic at the state level.

Adebola, who stated this in Lokoja on Wednesday, said if given a chance, the ADC GUBER candidate will take the state to an enviable height.

“Abejide is a man of honour and dignity who has kept his promise as a federal Lawmaker in Yagba Federal Constituency; it is now left for us as Kogites to vote ADC to enjoy real dividends of democracy.”

Adebola, who claimed to be conversant with the policy agenda of the ADC candidate, stressed that when implemented, it will turn around the state for good.

He said education, youths’ reliance and empowerment, health, and agricultural revolution are in the kitty if the ADC candidate is allowed into power.

“The ADC vandidate will also tackle security, sanitize local government administration, and reactivate the Greater Lokoja Water Work.

“I urged Kogites to look inward and ensured that a man of integrity, capability, and unprecedented commitment to humanity like Abejide is allowed to govern the state.