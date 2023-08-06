Nigerian Editors Hold Maiden Jakande Memorial Lecture Tomorrow

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) will, on Minday, 7 August, hold it’s maiden memorial lecture in honour of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, a former Lagos State governor, great journalist and publisher.

The lecture, which holds at Sharaton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos will have ex-Nigerian Ambassador of Brazil, Dr Patrick Dele-Cole, as Chairman, with veteran journalist and fellow of NGE, Chief Felix Adenaike, as lecturer.

The lecture, which is supported by the Lagos State government, will have in attendance Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as special guest of honour and many of Jakande’s contemporaries, associates and children in journalism, including Uncle Sam Amuka, chairman of Vanguard Newspapers; Chief Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State and General Ike Nwachukwu, ex-military governor and Minister of Information, among others.

A press statement earlier issued by NGE President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said the professional body of editors in Nigeria, instituted the annual lecture as a deliberate programme to nurture a culture of appreciation.

“As part of nurturing a culture of appreciation, the NGE is instituting an Annual Lecture in honour of its late pioneer President, Alhaji Jakande, which will interrogate developments affecting the media and society.

“It is both a testament to the cherished service rendered by Alhaji Jakande and an acknowledgement of the importance of having such a dialogue for the overall good of our media and our country, Nigeria. The First Annual Lecture is slated for August 7, 2023, at Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, at 10:00a.m’’, the statement stated.

The NGE said that publishers, state governors, captains of industry, journalism students, members of the political class and others, are expected at the event.

Giving a background to the annual memorial lecture, the editors said that the NGE was born on May 20, 1961 – to serve as an elite club of editors through, which editors, as professional heads of their publications, could advance their professional interests by networking to discuss common challenges and developing relationships with their various audiences in the media, government, and professional/trade associations.

“Originally named as the Guild of Newspaper Editors of Nigeria, it was later renamed Nigerian Guild of Editors to accommodate colleagues in the broadcast media.

‘’The NGE’s founding President was Alhaji Lateef Jakande (1929-2021). He had rallied his colleagues to form the body that was conceived to occupy the strategic middle ground of editorial managers between media owners and the general workforce of journalists,” the statement added.

After discharging “sterling duties” to the Nigerian media, the NGE explained that Alhaji Jakande went on to render “commendable service” as the first civilian governor of Lagos State, and as Minister of Works and Housing.

According to the editors, 62 years after, the NGE remains a respected professional body in the media, credible force among professional bodies, and leader in civil society, while Alhaji Jakande’s name remains treasured, whenever committed service is mentioned in the media and public service.