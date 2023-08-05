Kogi Guber: Abejide meets Igala/ Bala stakeholders

Richard Elesho

As the November 11 Kogi governorship election draws near, candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Hon. Leke Abejide has reiterated his commitments to rapid industrialization and equitable distribution of projects in the state.

Addressing different support groups from Igala-Bassa land in Lokoja on Friday, Abejide pledged not leave out Kogi East in his agenda for the state and re-affirmed his pledge to pay the West African Examination Council, WAEC, fees for all students across the 21 LGAs in the state this year.

He promised to upgrade the Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba to international standard and tackle erosion menace in Igala land.

The governorship candidate said that with his experience as a successful exporter, he will develop the vast cashew market in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.

He assured his supporters of their safety before, during, and after the November 11 governorship election, adding that President Bola Tinubu is committed to a free, fair, and credible election in the state.

He noted that political thugs and merchants of electoral violence will be tamed

Abejide who raised the need for a Governor of Kogiwest extraction, assured the groups of his commitment to the unity of the state and pledged that under his incoming administration, every part of the state will have a sense of belonging.

Addressing the large crowd of supporters that gathered at the party’s campaign office in English and Igala languages, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Idris Omede said the ADC ticket is the best option for Kogi state.

Omede, a former national president of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, expressed confidence in Abejide’s capacity to turn the fortunes of Kogi state around.

He assured the supporters that the age-long dreams of a prosperous, safe, and united Kogi will become a reality with the Leke/Omede ticket.

The meeting was attended by stakeholders from all nine Local Government Areas of Kogi East.