Workers have started enjoying palliatives in Imo, Says Labour

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State Chapter on Wednesday said workers in the State have started enjoying the palliatives rolled out by the government of Governor Hope Uzodimma to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

While leading the workers on a peaceful protest in Owerri following the directives of the National Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajero for a nationwide strike, Rev Philip Nwansi, the Imo State Chapter of the NLC said Imo workers joined in the march to honour the directives of the national body on the removal of the fuel subsidy, demand for palliatives and increased minimum wage, to cushion the harsh and difficult effects on the workers of Nigeria.

He said they were pleased to join as members of NLC, though the Governor of Imo State has gone ahead of every other State and even the NLC itself to reel out palliatives for the State workers and citizens.

“The Imo State workers are grateful to him and satisfied with the announcement made by the Governor which they have already started benefiting from,” Nwansi said.

Also, the Imo State Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Chief Austin Chilakpu said that “Imo State is spectacular and quite different from what is happening in other States,” adding that, “this is because Imo has a Governor in the person of His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma who is proactive and identifies the problems of workers and how to solve them.”

Chilakpu said while NLC at the National level is asking for palliatives to cushion the effects from the Federal Government, Imo State workers are already enjoying N40,000 minimum wage as part of the palliatives,”

recalling that “for the past three years Imo workers have enjoyed free transportation from their homes to office and back to their homes.”

He added: “There is no secrecy between Government and Labour in Imo State and today in the South East, it is only in Imo State that the Governor has proposed the expansion of the transport scheme that will reduce transportation cost from one zone to the other.

“Government has approved agricultural loans for farmers to improve availability of food and shore up food security in addition to revitalizing the Imo Marketing Board and procurement of various forms of food commodities to be sold at cheaper prices aimed at crashing market prices.”

Chilakpu said regarding the affiliate Labour Unions in the State that they are all now collecting their check-off dues just as the Imo pensioners are no longer complaining of the payment of their monthly pensions.

He therefore appealed to Imo workers to reciprocate the gestures by being peaceful and cooperative with the Government to do more for them.

Receiving the workers, the Head of Service of Imo State, Barr Raymond Ucheoma commended the workers on the peaceful march and acknowledged that “what the Governor promised as palliatives is already being implemented as can be confirmed in the payment of July salaries to Imo workers.”

He reiterated that in Imo State, “the workers’ relationship with Government is positive in all ramifications,” and then asked Imo workers to continue to be loyal and go about their normal duties.

Ucheoma who recalled the numerous palliatives as already mentioned and rolled out by the Governor enjoined Imo workers to reciprocate the government’s gestures.

The various affiliates of NLC and TUC participated in the rally. They include: Senior Civil Service Associations (SCSA), Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Radio and Television Workers Association (RATTAWO), Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and others.

Some of the placards carried by the NLC read; “it is time for workers and youths to unite and resist the anti people polices”, “Let the poor breath”, No to fuel subsidy removal, workers now spend 70% of their salaries on transportation”. “To go to unity schools you must have at least N200, 000, how can the poor parent cope? among others.