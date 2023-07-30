Adeyinka Adesope to attend Naija Soccer Stars Season 2

The Group Managing Director of Palton Morgan Holdings, Mr Adeyinka Adesope is one of the special guests expected at the Unveiling Ceremony of the Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show Season 2. He will be joining big names like His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan-Ogunwusi, Mr Seyi Tinubu, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, Captain Jamil and Alh Adamu. Being a corporate guru himself, he will be adding private sector flavour to the unveiling.

The Naija Soccer Stars Reality Tv Show which is conceptualized by the Naija Soccer Stars Ltd has the primary purpose of taking unknown football stars from obscurity to limelight.

During the Reality Tv Show, Propertymart, a subsidiary of Mr. Adeyinka Adesope’s led Palton Morgan, will be unveiled as one of the headline sponsors of the Reality Tv Show.

The show’s Chairman, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, will have the singular responsibility of unveiling the son of the President, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, as the Patron of the show. This, according to Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa who is the CEO of Naija Soccer Stars, is to bring the youthful flavour of the President’s son to bear on the Reality Tv Show.

‘Mr Seyi Tinubu has distinguished himself over the years by continuing to seek out ways to impact the youth demography. He continues to find ways to add value and to ameliorate the plight of the suffering masses’ Mr Rupert said.

The unveiling which is scheduled to hold on Monday 31st of July 2023 will signify the start of calls for entries.

The show organizers can be reached on [email protected]