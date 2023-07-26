Imo students laud Uzodimma for investment in education

Students of Imo State origin have applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for the huge investments he is making in the education sector, thus securing the future for the youths.

They were particularly impressed that the State Government under Uzodimma is currently funding three universities with vast opportunities for employment as well as admission placements.

Addressing a news conference in Owerri on the State of education in Imo State since the Governor assumed office, the students under the agies of Association of Imo State Students, noted that from one University Uzodimma inherited in 2020, he has increased it to three in addition to a Polytechnic and a College of Education.

According to the President of the association, Comrade Umuokoro Udechukwu Mavis, the students are overjoyed that the governor is paying adequate attention to the education sector.

They averred that apart from recovering the KO Mbadiwe University from those who looted Imo patrimony, Uzodimma quickly set up the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, a brand new Polytechnic at Omuma as well as the activation of the Ben Uwajimogu College of Education, Ihitte Uboma and the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery at Aboh Mbaise and Omuma.

According to Mavis, the Imo State University has been strengthened with National University Commission’s (NUC) accreditation of more than 95 percent of courses in the institution with the concomitant increase in students’ enrollment.

They students were also happy that Governor Uzodimma has continued to pay salaries of staff in the education sector even when the lecturers were on strike for eight months last year just as tuition remains free to all Imo indigenes.

The students reiterated that Uzodimma has done exceedingly well, not only in the education sector but in other sectors, hence their unqualified support for his re-election.

They therefore called on all youths in the State to rally round the governor to ensure that he is returned to office during the November 2023 governorship election.