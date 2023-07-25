Court grants Emefiele N20m bail

Court grants Emefiele N20m bail

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 12:57 pm


Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

Mr Godwin Emefiele

Akin Kuponiyi

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria has granted bail to the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele

The presiding Judge,  Nicholas Oweibo, granted Mr. Emefiele  N20million bail bond with one surety in the like sum. The surety must be a landed property owner in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The court also ordered that he should be remanded in the custody of correctional services.

The judge made the order following the banker’s “not guilty” plea to a two-count charge filed against him by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He rejected the prosecuting counsel’s claim that Emefiele was a flight risk. The judge ruled that the prosecutor failed to provide any fact to support the claim.

The case has been adjourned till November 14,2023.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    53 mins ago

    Why Nelson Mandela said I was more popular than him – Kole Omotoso
    3 hours ago

    Imo government works out modalities for palliatives distribution
    5 hours ago

    PMF Withdrawal: No Going Back On Policy- Police
    6 hours ago

    “WHEN MY DADDY HAVE COME”: From global village to a “Bad English” nation
    1 day ago

    APC and Question of Party Building
    1 day ago

    Why I deserve re-election, Uzodimma tells Imo citizens in U.S.
    2 days ago

    Purported Mass Burial of EndSARS Victims, Mischief Makers at Work – Lagos Government
    2 days ago

    Igbo Day: Think Again