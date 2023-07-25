Court grants Emefiele N20m bail

Akin Kuponiyi

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria has granted bail to the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele

The presiding Judge, Nicholas Oweibo, granted Mr. Emefiele N20million bail bond with one surety in the like sum. The surety must be a landed property owner in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The court also ordered that he should be remanded in the custody of correctional services.

The judge made the order following the banker’s “not guilty” plea to a two-count charge filed against him by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He rejected the prosecuting counsel’s claim that Emefiele was a flight risk. The judge ruled that the prosecutor failed to provide any fact to support the claim.

The case has been adjourned till November 14,2023.