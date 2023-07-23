Review: Kayode Akinropo’s Scars Do Heal

In his new book, Kayode Akinropo tells a moving story that encapsulates love, bitterness, tragedy, adventure, freaky social settings, politics, family, persistence, compassion, triumph and reconciliation

Sylvester Asoya

Kayode Akinropo is a writer, a teacher and a clergyman. But he is also a pleasant and an adventurous individual who is eager to leave his mark on literature. We crossed paths many years ago in the newsroom before he relocated to the United Kingdom where he now lives. For one thing, Akinropo is nationalistic. He is also fearless when it comes to expressing his personal views about Nigeria and the changing times. That is the reason he is always worried about the growing feeling of public distress in his country of birth. Unlike some Nigerian writers at home and abroad who openly support a morally decadent politics of the day for reasons that are not far to seek, this writer has remained unwavering in his commitment to a better Nigeria. So, in this season of anything goes, he remains a breath of fresh air.

But in spite of the pervading feeling of hopelessness in Nigeria, SCARS DO HEAL, his latest literary offering, gives a pointer to the fact that in the final analysis, a wound, no matter how deep, can still heal. Nevertheless, Akinropo’s new novel is more than reconciliation and healing. There are many things a reader can enthusiastically look forward to, and this is instructive. Apart from the fact that the writing is captivating and compelling, his characters are also believable and real. For instance, in the opening pages, the writer writes about unhappiness in a family that once knew peace. He treats with skillfulness, issues of gender, particularity and patriarchy, and sheds light on the futility of the belief that more women and wealth bring happiness to an average man. He also draws attention to cultural practices in a typical African setting and raises the debate once again, about educating the girl child.

However, the novel’s synopsis on the book’s back cover provides more insight. It says a mouthful on the plot and all the fluid characters that bring different perspectives to the developing stories. “In a chain of events, Omoye is married of at an early age, her much-loved brother dies suddenly, her four children are left ‘motherless’. Tayo, the only boy among the four is at the centre of a bitter dispute between his grandparents and his father over his primary school education. His sisters are even less fortunate, their potential for getting any education diminished. Tayo is determined to make it in life. His resolve to succeed is often met with problems. He defies his father’s instructions and as a consequence, has to fend for himself. He suffers the repercussions of his stubbornness. He is humiliated, abandoned and grieving. When he thinks his ambition has come to a dead-end, fate and politics intervene. What good would Omoye’s sudden reappearance be? What secrets did she carry? Is it too late for reconciliation”? But the stories in this new work extend beyond the author’s questions, concerns and realities.

In his crispy blurb, Professor Kolawole Waziri Olagboyega commends the author on his hard work and dedication to his craft. Olagboyega also provides a wider view of SCARS DO HEAL as he writes about the work’s timelessness and relevance in our common world today. “This spine-chilling and optimistic book is a perfect read for rejuvenation, knowledge and fun. With a fascinating plot that explores modern and global themes from love, family, marriage, perseverance to success, failure, fate and forgiveness, the novel reaches an intense consuming climax and a plethora of emotions when the hero takes ill shortly before a life-deciding scholarship competitive test. This leads to a fascinating denouement that will make you spellbound till the end. This is a must-have novel for all lovers of great works of fiction”.

It is important to state that in this new book, Akinropo deliberately promotes innovation and creativity. He opens every chapter with an epigraph, and this is significant because it sets the tone for the reader. The author writes like a purist, and he must be commended. After all, everyone enjoys good writing. But the book is also remarkable in many ways and this is where its uniqueness lies. For instance, it explores themes around meaningless pursuits like having children a parent cannot provide for and accumulating wealth just for the sake of being wealthy. And the book did not leave out issues around social pressures, honesty, healthy rivalry, mysticism, vanishing cultural practices and more. This author who has a humorous side, and believed to be naturally funny by many people, left his trademark. So, any reader who knows him well enough will not be surprised with the humour in this new book.

Ideologically, Akinropo appears anti-imperialistic and left oriented. And it is clear that part of his latest book’s mission is to create awareness, inspire the mass of the people and show the way forward. He recalls in SCARS DO HEAL, yesteryears illogicalities, lethargy, persistence of stupidity, lack of opportunities for less privileged people, corruption in high places and absence of transparency and accountability. He warns that Nigeria runs the risk of being left behind if the country refuses to change. So, in his opinion, his people back home must retrace their steps if they are genuinely desirous of growth, development and above all, a new beginning.

It is easy for a perceptive reader to observe that Akinropo is an intentional writer; and this is evident in his politics, characters, shifty settings, approach to social issues and storytelling format. The author’s power of recall is also praiseworthy especially with the recreation of stylized but combustible school settings of the good old days. In every step of the way, he reminisces about past memories and inspires hope even in desperate situations.

Of course SCARS DO HEAL is not a perfect book in terms of word usage and sequencing but the work should be commended for its substantial compliance. However, the novel is predictable. A careful reader could easily anticipate upcoming events, words, phrases and rhymes but these occurrences do not in any way, diminish the great stories and the author’s preoccupation. Furthermore, the absence of a glossary of words with comprehensive and relevant illustrations, especially for the benefit of non-Nigerian readers, challenge reading and appreciation.

In all, Akinropo is a good writer with excellent research skills. So, he deserves praise and he should also be commended for such an impressive outing. It goes without saying that this book is timely in spite of its limitations. That is why it is easy to believe that the author has a promising career ahead of him.

This review was first published in alice, the in-flight magazine of Air Peace.