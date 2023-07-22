Kogi guber: Abejide woos supporters from Central

Richard Elesho

Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the pending Kogi State Governorship Election, Hon Leke Abejide, has expressed confidence that the election will be free, fair, and credible. He said President Bola Tinubu, being a democrat will not tolerate malpractices from any of the parties in the election and urged people to report any suspicious movements in their neighbourhood.

Abejide who expressed the views on Friday at his campaign office in Lokoja during a harmonisation meeting with his supporters in Kogi Central Senatorial District, urged all parties to play by the rules by allowing voters to have the final say in the election.

‘On the November 11 Kogi governorship election, nobody will be allowed to use thugs. I can assure you that it will be resisted by the federal government.

“November election will be peaceful in Kogi state. If we notice any clandestine, dangerous movement, we will engage security agencies to tame it.

“Nobody can intimidate anyone, we own Kogi state together. In this election, we will not allow thuggery.

“Whoever is involved in violence will be tamed. Whoever dares to engage in political violence will pay dearly for it. I don’t believe in violence and will never support, or encourage it.

“If I am popular, I should win, if not, I will lose.

“There will be no problem in this election. All I need from you is unity of purpose and dedication,” he said.

The ADC candidate promised to implement policies that will develop the state and improve the standard of living.