Professor Kole Omotoso dies at 80

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

Professor Kole Omotoso, today died in South Africa at the age of 80. As contained in a statement by the family: “Our beloved father and husband moved on from this plane on Wednesday 19th late afternoon. We are sharing this with his close and much loved community and will share more as we gather ourselves. Thank you for your care and love and support. Akin, Pelayo, Yewande and Bukky.”

Professor Kole Omotoso (a native of Akure, Ondo State) who turned 80 on 21 April, was a man of many parts. When this reporter visited Pretoria, South Africa, some years ago, he saw Omotoso’s high-definition photographs on massive billboards. As the Yebo Gogo (Hello Grandmother) man, he was the face of a long-running marketing campaign for Vodacom’s mobile phone in that country. The billboards were also scattered in cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Sun City, and East London.

When he visited TheNEWs in Lagos, the reporter told him what he saw. He smiled and said that’s one of those things “I do for additional income.” True. He was a man who is catholic in his breadth of interests…

A columnist for TheNEWS, this writer loved going to corner him at Odia Ofeimun’s house to copy his articles. However late and tasking, he would knock it together in a few minutes and the journalist would dash back for production. A man of many parts…

He taught in Ife, later South Africa, Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, and back to South Africa. The author of Just Before Dawn and other works is an admirable human being, a moral exemplar and a mentor of many souls.

Bankole Ajibabi Omotoso (Kole Omotoso, for short) was born on 21 April 1943 in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. He was a Nigerian writer and intellectual best known for his works of fiction and in South Africa as the “Yebo Gogo man” in adverts for the telecommunications company Vodacom. His written work, according to biographical writings on him, aggregated by Wikipedia, was known for its dedication and commitment to fusing a socio-political reappraisal of Africa and respect for human dignity into most of his works.

Omotoso was educated at King’s College, Lagos, and the University of Ibadan and then undertook a doctoral thesis on the modern Arabic writer Ahmad Ba Kathir at the University of Edinburgh.

Omotoso returned to Ibadan to lecture on Arabic studies (1972–76), then moved to the University of Ife to work in drama (1976–88). He became a writer for various magazines (including West Africa) in the 1970s and was well known among Nigeria’s literate elites. His major themes include interracial marriage, comic aspects of the Biafran-Nigerian conflict, and the human condition—as exemplified in friendship between the Yoruba and the Igbo and in relationships between children and parents.

His 1988 historical novel about Nigeria, Just Before Dawn (Spectrum Books), was controversial and led Omotoso to leave his native country. After visiting professorships in English at the University of Stirling and the National University of Lesotho and a spell at the Talawa Theatre Company, London, he became a professor of English at the University of the Western Cape in South Africa (1991–2000). From 2001 to 2003 he was a professor in the Drama Department at Stellenbosch University.

He also writes a number of columns in African newspapers, most notably the “Trouble Travels” column in the Nigeria’s Sunday Guardian. From 2013 to 2016, he was a patron of the Etisalat Prize for Literature.

In the mid-1990s and 2010s he appeared as the “Yebo Gogo man” in a number television advertisements for Vodacom mobile phones.

Omotoso is married with three children — including filmmaker Akin Omotoso and writer Yewande Omotoso — and currently lives in Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa.

Works

Fiction

The Edifice (1971)

The Combat (1972; Penguin Classics, 2008, ISBN 978-0143185536)

Miracles (short stories) (1973)

Fela’s Choice (1974)

Sacrifice (1974, 1978)

The Scales (1976)

To Borrow a Wandering Leaf (1978)

Memories of Our Recent Boom (1982)

Just Before Dawn (Spectrum Books, 1988, ISBN 9789782460073)

Drama

The Curse (1976)

Shadows in the Horizon (1977)

Non-fiction

The Form of the African Novel (1979 etc.)

The Theatrical Into Theatre: a study of the drama and theatre of the English-speaking Caribbean (1982)

Season of Migration to the South: Africa’s crises reconsidered (1994)

Achebe or Soyinka? A Study in Contrasts (1995)

Woza Africa (1997)