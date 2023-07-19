PBAT And CBAR: Investigating the Investigator

By Yahaya Balogun

It should concern everyone when a new administration investigates the investigator in an anti-corruption agency. Nigeria often experiences situations of uncertainty and inconsistency. The recent apprehension and confinement of EFCC Chairman CBAR–Bawa Abdul Rasheed by the Department of State Services is a cause for concern, particularly when considering the unfortunate history of past EFCC Chairmen and the untrustworthiness of the citizens against the government and its anti-corruption agencies.

Corruption is a two-way transaction. Over the years, EFCC and its anti-corruption affiliates have concentrated their hyped energy synergies on the receivers instead of focusing on the root cause and unwholesome corruption transactions from the sources and givers. There has been no effective deterrent in the government’s efforts to combat corruption. Despite lengthy investigations and arrests, those accused of wrongdoing appear to be able to enjoy the proceeds of their actions without consequence. This troubling trend must be addressed to see real progress in the fight against corruption.

It is crucial to remember that corruption is not solely the fault of those who accept bribes or engage in unlawful conduct. It is a mutual exchange that implicates both the giver and the receiver. While organizations such as EFCC have endeavored to combat corruption, it is equally vital to concentrate on the underlying causes of these transactions. If we tackle the sources and benefactors of corrupt activities, we can strive toward a more equitable and righteous society.

As earlier posited, despite establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to combat corruption and other related crimes, there are concerns that the agency’s goals may still need to be fully achieved. It is disheartening to observe that even with the agency’s formation, dishonest individuals and organizations have yet to be punished with lengthy imprisonment to caution other potential economic and financial offenders. Regrettably, such unlawful activities continue to prevail in our community.

Meanwhile, the recent suspension of BAR–Bawa Abdul Rasheed, who held the position of anti-corruption and graft, has generated much speculation among the public. President Bola Tinubu’s administration cited alleged abuse of office as the reason for Bawa’s suspension, and an investigation into the investigator’s conduct while in office is currently underway. Bawa was questioned at the DSS headquarters on the same day of his arrest and suspension. Still, details about the investigation of the investigator for corruption and other highhandedness have been scarce in recent weeks. The outcome of the investigation and whether Bawa will be reinstated remains to be seen at this time. This is a matter that requires serious attention.

It is important to note that the recent EFCC Chairman’s incident and his shrouded arrest potentially undermine public trust in Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency. To restore confidence, authorities must prioritize accountability, transparency, and fairness–this is vital to creating public trust and a more equitable and just society. I respectfully encourage all parties involved to approach this matter with the utmost seriousness it deserves. President Tinubu is well-positioned to change our political narrative. The effective separation of power will make the principles of checks and balances effective and trusted by the Nigerian people.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and its security agencies must place a high priority and premium on the fair prosecution of Bawa Abdul Rasheed (if he has any case to answer at all) to ensure that justice is served appropriately and impartially. It is crucial to prevent further illegality known to the Nigerian state from arising due to illegal activities consuming the fabric entity of Nigeria.

Yahaya Balogun wrote from Arizona, the United States of America.