Port Harcourt Ring Road will connect our people-Fubara

*As Wike flags-off Port Harcourt Ring Road project

*Gov Fubara Promises to pay compensation to affected communities

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that the Port Harcourt Ring Road will serve as a bold effort taken in connecting Rivers people together and fostering greater unity among them.

Governor Fubara made this known at the UTC Junction in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, venue of the flag-off of the Ring Road project. Pointing out that other previous administrations have attempted to execute the project but could not, he commended the immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike for initiating the New Rivers Vision that is serving as the building template to the radical development of the State as being consolidated by his administration.

According to him: “Today, we are here to put mortar to brick to that contract signing. Some of you had doubts when we signed the contract whether we will start it. But we did not just sign it, we have paid for it and we are here to commence the job. The importance of this road is not just connecting Eleme to Etche, Etche to Ikwerre local government areas but connecting our people.”

Governor Fubara, who emphasized that there is no meaningful development without road accessibility, urged the various communities that the project will traverse to cooperate with the contractor without sabotaging it. He assured them of timely payment of determined compensations.

Immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who performed the flag-off, recalled how the administration he served as Chief-of-Staff, had set money aside but could not muster the political will as demonstrated by Fubara’s government to Kick-start the Port Harcourt Ring Road project barely weeks after assuming office.That bold initiative shows leadership.

He commended Governor Fubara for the courage and political will to embark on the landmark project, describing him as a man of few words but with the utmost capacity to deliver great development to the people of Rivers State.

On his part, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinama Alabo explained that the Port Harcourt Ring Road project is 50.15km long and has varied widths of between 7.6m and 29.2m where there are service lanes with 6 flyovers and one river crossing bridge.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr. Lars Ritcher applauded the Rivers State Government for embarking on the Ring Road project which will be quite significant to the collective prosperity of the people. He added that the project is a shining example of modern infrastructural development designed to connect people to communities and to opportunities.