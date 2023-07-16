My philosophy of command – COA, Major General Lagbaja

The 23rd Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja recently had his first ever media interaction with the media at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan. That was part of activities marking the just concluded Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL, to commemorate the 160th anniversary the Nigerian Army. At venue of the media chat, revealed his vision but also touched on the current state of security in Nigeria and how the NA will address challenges of terrorism and insurgency.

Congratulations on your appointment the Chief of Army Staff. Could you tell us how you received the news of your appointment and what your reaction was?

Regarding my feelings on the day my appointment was announced, I will borrow the words of my immediate predecessor, Major General Faruk Yahaya. I continued working as the chief of operations until the last minute before assuming the role of chief of army staff. So, on that eventful Monday, the 19th of June, 2023, I was in the office and worked diligently according to my schedule until approximately 6:40 pm. Once my boss had left, I drove home, had an early dinner, and sat down to watch the 7 o’clock news on Channels TV. I always keep my television tuned to Channels TV. It was through that channel that I received the news about my appointment. Since I was alone at home and aware that many people would come to congratulate and celebrate with me, I decided to leave the house. This was not due to any negative feelings but rather to avoid drawing attention to my street. I had neighbors in the officers’ quarters, and I didn’t want the street to become congested with cars or turn into a spectacle. Therefore, I left and stayed somewhere else until 2:00 or 3:00 am. The following day, when I returned home, I expected to find nobody there, but to my surprise, people were present. So, I sat down with them, had my meal, and then went for an eye test at around 4:00 am. I was overjoyed and received calls from all around the world. That’s how the day unfolded. Thank you very much.

Could you please provide an update on the current state of security in Nigeria?

In appraising the current state of security in Nigeria, I’ll go down the memory lane. As the Director of Operations at Army Headquarters, I served in the field at two different divisions and was the Chief of Operations. So, I have witnessed the happenings in all chapters of operation. Going back about three years, I would say the situation is improving.

We still face the challenges of terrorism in the northeast, but not at the scale we experienced in 2014, 2015, and even in the years that followed. Banditry and kidnapping for ransom have become prevalent in the northwest, but we are actively addressing the situation and making progress. We have taken significant measures to counter these criminal elements and prevent their migration from the northwest to other parts of the north central region, particularly Niger State.

Apart from these challenges, we also face issues like farmer-herder crises, kidnapping, ethnic and religious conflicts in some North Central states, including Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna. In the southeast, there is agitation for the state of Biafra, while in the south south, we continue to combat crude oil theft and vandalism of critical oil infrastructure. In the South-west, there are still instances of kidnapping, armed robbery, and other low-level crimes, even along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

However, when we reflect on previous years, we can see that the situation is improving. Several factors contribute to this improvement, especially in the Northeast region. The previous government made significant investments in the procurement of military hardware. We have received large quantities of general-purpose machine guns, heavy machine guns, and millions of rounds of ammunition. This acquisition of military equipment has played a crucial role in stabilizing the security situation in the northeast.

In the North-west, collaboration with critical stakeholders, including the media, government officials, royal fathers, and other influential members of society, has been instrumental in combating banditry and kidnapping, although complete eradication remains a challenge.

During my tenure as Chief of Operations and Director of Operations, I used to create threat maps of the security environment. I am aware that criminal activities, especially in the northwest and northeast, tend to spike during the rainy season. However, in 2023, the figures indicate a stable situation. The anticipated spike did not occur.

Reflecting on the Nigeria Military Celebration in Owerri in 2022, which was marred by the attack on Kuje prison, we can acknowledge that progress has been made in the past year. However, we are not complacent. We understand the high expectations of Nigerians, and we recognise our responsibilities as the people’s army. Therefore, we are committed to doing more.

Under my leadership as the Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, I pledge to Nigerians that we will work diligently to ensure peace and stability return to every corner of Nigeria as quickly as possible.

We understand that the nature of crime evolves over time, shaping the priorities of each Chief of Army Staff. Your predecessors tackled various security challenges, focusing on specific areas. Considering the comprehensive picture you have painted and the diverse geopolitical zones, could you please elaborate on the challenges you face in each zone? Is there a particular challenge that you intend to confront directly and prioritise? Additionally, as we often find ourselves reacting to existing security challenges, are we also proactively anticipating potential security issues that may arise in the coming years and making preparations to mitigate them?

My philosophy of command as the Chief of Army Staff is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly effective force to fulfill our constitutional responsibilities in a joint environment.

Considering the security challenges we face across all geopolitical zones, President has emphasised that the nation is vast and we must go beyond our past practices. This is why we are discussing the removal of fuel subsidy, floating exchange rates, and implementing various reforms. The economic bleeding and insufficient revenue are evident, especially since about 80 per cent of the nation’s revenue comes from the oil and gas sector, which also suffers from infrastructure issues.

Aligned with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Army under my leadership will work to eliminate oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region. However, we will not lose sight of the banditry issue in the North-west. We understand the aspirations of people to return to their farms and live peacefully as law-abiding citizens. Therefore, we will strive to defeat the bandits and kidnappers who continue to operate in our communities.

Our goal is to establish stability in the northeast region, allowing people to resume their daily activities without fear. For instance, in the past, trucks transported fish from Bada to Onitsha as early as 2 am. We aim to restore such peaceful and productive times, not only in the northeast but also in troubled areas like southern Kaduna.

While focusing on the situation in the Niger Delta region, in line with the government’s mandate, I will not lose sight of the security issues in the northern region. The activities of criminal elements remain a concern. I understand that the situation is complex and ever-changing, but this is the reality worldwide. Therefore, we must strive to outwit them rather than merely playing catch-up. Our approach involves procuring equipment not just to address current threats but also to anticipate the evolving nature of threats over the next five years. We are proactive in our thinking and not lagging behind.

We have numerous Non Governmental Organisations working in the North-east. Will the partnership continue?

I am aware that numerous NGOs operate in the Northeast, and I understand that different elements of national power come into play when confronting the challenges we face as a nation. As a soldier, I am interested in seeing how these other national forces contribute to addressing these challenges. It is not the army’s role to regulate the activities of NGOs; rather, we work alongside them. Whenever we have concerns, we have engaged in discussions with them to express those concerns.

I also recognise the critical importance of these NGOs and the valuable contributions they make. During my tenure as Chief of Staff of the 8th Division, there were instances where UN helicopters landed on our helipad, providing critical intelligence. I recall an incident where soldiers were shot and critically injured, and NGO helicopters evacuated them to safety. I truly appreciate their contributions.

However, I must clarify that I am not suggesting that all NGOs are flawless. Whenever we have concerns, we address them through the appropriate ministries, departments, and agencies. We believe that these concerns are being addressed accordingly.

What unique contributions do you bring to the table, and how do you plan to collaborate with sister agencies to effectively address the pressing challenges of banditry and insecurity in Nigeria?

Thank you very much. Regarding the issue of joint operations, I have developed a command philosophy that emphasises the importance of working in synergy with other services and security agencies. The President has repeatedly stressed the need for the current crop of service chiefs and heads of security organisations to collaborate effectively. During our meeting on Monday, he reiterated this point.

As someone who has studied military technology and history, I understand that conflicts cannot be resolved by a single branch or agency alone. Therefore, I recognize the necessity of collaborating with sister services and other security agencies. Fortunately, I have an advantage as the Chief of Army Staff: the other service chiefs, including the Chief of Air Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff, are my course mates. We not only attended the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) together, but we also trained in the same battalion and lived in the same hostel. Additionally, the Chief of Defense Staff also trained in the same battalion. I intend to leverage this longstanding friendship that spans over 30 years to further enhance the synergy we experienced during the tenure of the immediate past service chiefs.

Please rest assured that we will work together harmoniously. This is not about individual glory because we all understand that the nation’s desire is peace. It doesn’t matter who achieves this peace; what matters is that we collectively strive to restore peace, stability, and orderliness to Nigeria. It’s not about the Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, or myself. It’s about fulfilling the President’s mandate to work in synergy, and we will fulfill that mandate to the letter.

Your vision very commendable, what is a vision without the people to power it. So my question is what measures are you putting in place to take care of the welfare of your officers?

My vision is not just physical but also spiritual. My philosophy is based on three pillars: leadership, operational effectiveness, and sound administration. I am deeply concerned about the welfare of my troops. In your research analyzing potential service chiefs prior to the announcement on June 19th, you may have come across the fact that as the General Officer Commanding, I have taken good care of my troops. I don’t just eat from the same plate; I eat from the same pit as them. I go on operations with them and I don’t assign a task without experiencing it myself. Even as the Chief Commanding Officer, I still ride a bicycle around the barracks, which I have been doing since my time as a commanding officer, brigade commander, and GOC in the Nigerian Army.

In terms of troop welfare, my priority is their healthcare. That’s why one of the first things I did in office was to approve funds to improve the facilities at the army command in Abuja. I also allocated funds for the treatment of officers at home and abroad. Providing decent accommodation for the troops is another area of focus. During my time as GOC, I introduced innovative measures, such as the GOC’s intervention in December 2022 and April 2021, in different locations where I held command positions. I have always been mindful of not losing touch with my roots and maintaining my identity as the Chief of Army Staff. Riding a bicycle around the barracks and exercising regularly are some of the ways I stay connected with the troops, even if it may intimidate my bodyguards. These are the same soldiers I have been with all along, so I can’t change now.

I will prioritise the welfare not only of our female warriors but also those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our fatherland. In my recent lecture during the Nigerian Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2023 activities, I extensively discussed sound administration, and the issue of life assurance was raised. I have directed the army budget and account office to compile the names of all outstanding payments for life assurance. Ensuring the welfare of my troops is of utmost importance to me, and I will do everything possible to provide them with decent accommodation, quality healthcare, access to education for their children, reliable water and electricity supply, and all other necessary welfare provisions.

On civilians, the raining season is here and flood sometimes overthrow people from their homes. In terms of response in assisting the civil societies in rescue operations, what role do you think the Nigerian army plays to assist recovery agencies to salvage the situation?

The Nigerian Army is organised, equipped, and trained to fulfill its responsibilities as outlined in the constitution. We are also prepared to handle any additional tasks assigned by our commanders, particularly in emergency and disaster response situations. Within the army, we have a Specialised Disaster Response Unit that has been carefully selected based on their organisation and the availability of suitable equipment. Our engineers regiment, equipped with boats and other necessary tools, has been designated as the disaster response unit.

Furthermore, we have taken into account past disasters that have occurred in Nigeria, particularly river flooding incidents. Units located along the banks of the River Niger and River Benue have been specifically earmarked as part of the disaster response unit. During my time as the GOC, I commanded the 82 Division, and I was actively involved in the maintenance and repair of boats, motors, and engines for the 14th Field Engineers Regiment in Onitsha. I ensured that this unit was prepared and ready to respond to any future disasters.

I appreciate you bringing up this important topic during our discussion. Rest assured that I will prioritise the readiness of the disaster response unit. We are fully prepared and waiting for the call to action, ready to respond promptly and effectively to any disaster that may occur. Thank you for raising this issue, and I will make sure to keep it at the forefront of my attention.

The Nigerian Army has made significant accomplishments within the country and beyond. Could you kindly highlight some of these notable achievements?

Talking about the notable achievements of the Nigerian Army, I will begin by discussing its contribution to resolving the Nigerian civil war. During that time, the Nigerian Army’s slogan was to “keep Nigeria warm,” and they successfully accomplished this mission through their dedication, sacrifices, and valiant efforts. The Nigerian Army played a crucial role in ensuring that Nigeria remained unified following the civil war, and their contributions were marked by bravery and glory.

Beyond their role in the civil war, the Nigerian Army has consistently been recognized as a symbol of national unity and development. This prestigious reputation is a testament to their commitment to the nation and their unwavering dedication to their duties.

In recent years, the Nigerian Army has also taken on additional responsibilities alongside their core mandate. For instance, between 2011 and now, they have made efforts to address challenges and improve their performance. One notable achievement has been the improvement of the engineer elements within the Army, enabling them to undertake road construction projects. This was demonstrated when the former governor of Anambra State requested the Army’s assistance in constructing a vital road, highlighting their reputation for delivering high-quality results promptly.

Moreover, the Nigerian Army has played a crucial role in ensuring stability within the oil and gas sector. When petroleum tanker drivers posed a threat to the nation’s operations, the Army stepped in by procuring trucks and delivering petroleum products themselves. These trucks, which are still present in their storage yards, represent the Army’s proactive approach and their ability to adapt to emerging challenges.

Additionally, the Nigerian Army has made significant strides in research and development. Their outputs in this field have been shared with relevant government agencies, who have utilized them effectively. This demonstrates the Army’s commitment to not only fulfilling their core mandate but also embracing new tasks and responsibilities.

The Nigerian Army stands as a symbol of national unity and development. Their notable achievements, such as their contributions during the Nigerian civil war, their role in construction projects, and their ability to address challenges within the oil and gas sector, exemplify their commitment to the nation. The Army’s continuous efforts in research and development further solidify their position as a force dedicated to progress and growth.

It is now widely known that we are currently facing significant security challenges, including instances where bridges are being burnt due to acts of brutality committed by certain persons. What is their reaction sir?

The Nigerian Army is often called upon from all directions, and we embrace these demands without complaint. Personally, I recall a childhood memory of a magazine depicting a fish going through various tests, like paint drops, and only a part that fit perfectly would pass. I draw a parallel between that fish and the Nigerian Army because we consistently meet the expectations of Nigerians, showcasing our reliability and diligence. This is why we are constantly called upon and we view it as a testament to our competence.

To improve our capabilities, we have implemented measures and activities, particularly in terms of training. We have recognized that the traditional military training we used to provide is no longer sufficient to address the threats we face today or meet the expectations of Nigeria. Therefore, we have introduced further training programs. We collaborate with foreign agencies to ensure our troops receive additional training beyond their initial threshold. For instance, we currently have an ongoing training exercise in Ajah, as well as Exercise Fast Hold in Katangora. These endeavors provide our soldiers with valuable skills, and we enlist competent international partners to assist with their training.

Furthermore, we have prioritised the procurement of modern equipment. It is essential for our troops to have the necessary tools and resources to tackle the challenges that lie ahead in 2023. We cannot rely on outdated equipment from the 1980s or 1960s to face the battles of the present. Therefore, we have invested in research and development to build advanced platforms. If you visit our Command Engineering Depot, you will witness the impressive work being done by our army mechanical engineers, who are involved in the construction of vehicles and other innovations. In fact, we may even begin exporting these products to neighboring countries in the near future.

In terms of administration and welfare, we have made significant strides. The immediate past Chief of Army Staff introduced numerous innovations to enhance the well-being of our troops, especially those involved in operations in the northeast. Soldiers who are granted leave no longer need to worry about transportation costs, as they can travel in executive jets from Maiduguri to Lagos and Abuja. Additionally, we have established efficient medical evacuation services both within Nigeria and abroad, including a partnership with Cedar crest in Abuja. As the General Officer Commanding of the 1st Division, I take pride in the fact that my troops, particularly those residing in barracks, have access to modern facilities. When comparing our barracks to those in the United States, it is evident that we prioritize the well-being of our soldiers.

As the Chief of Army Staff, I recognise the existing standard and its comparability with our achievements. Instead of surpassing that standard, my focus is on enhancing it. Consequently, we will strive diligently to improve training, leadership education within the military, and the welfare of our courageous warriors and their families, even those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Additionally, we extend our competence to the host communities, as evidenced by our commissioning of civil projects nationwide. This commitment to giving back is rooted in our understanding of the immense contributions we can make to society. By enhancing these aspects, we aim to improve the welfare of our troops, provide security, and create an enabling environment for Nigerians to fulfill our core mandate, extending our operations to benefit these communities.

Regarding my philosophy of command, when the time comes for me to exit the army, I want to reflect upon that philosophy and the pillars I have outlined. I will ask myself if I have successfully achieved those objectives. Drawing inspiration from the words of Mr. John Glover, the founder of the Nigerian Army in 1963, who emphasised the importance of nurturing a small seed to grow into a mighty tree, my aim is to provide peace, security, and a stable environment for Nigerians. With my philosophy of command as my guiding light, I question myself daily about how I can channel this approach to benefit Nigeria and its people.

I understand that the questions you’ve asked reflect the concerns of Nigerians, and my staff is diligently documenting all the points raised. Rest assured, we will not lose sight of any of the issues discussed. I want to express my gratitude for your presence at the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2023.

