Lagos Assembly Demands Constitutional Amendment To Accommodate State Police

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday held its first plenary since its inauguration with a call on the National Assembly to commence actions that would lead to the establishment of state police.

The House also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently equip the Neighbourhood Safety Corps of the State so that its personnel could effectively perform the task of community policing.

These actions, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said, would stem the increasing spate of insecurity in the country.

Dr. Obasa noted with concern, recent attacks on communities in some states of the federation with many citizens losing their lives and belongings.

Recalling some of the latest attacks, the Speaker said he read about the killing of some residents in Plateau State. He also noted the abduction of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Paul Omotoso.

Obasa said though the Lagos Assembly had consistently clamoured for the establishment of state police, it is an appropriate time for the Senate and the House of Representatives to begin an amendment of the Constitution to contain the creation of the alternative policing system.

“While I commend the ninth National Assembly for doing a lot to amend the constitution, there is a need for us to call on the 10th National Assembly to see it as a matter of urgency to make the issue of state policing a major factor of development,” Obasa said.

Supporting the Speaker, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, commended the Speaker for bringing up the issue of state policing again.

“We remember very well that it was you that sponsored the bill on Neighbourhood Safety Corps and we see what it has done for our State and how other states are copying it,” Yishawu said.

While noting that President Bola Tinubu started well with moves to rejig the economy, Hon. Yishawu said security remains at the heart of a country’s progress urging for more focus this area.

The motion was supported by other lawmakers who complained about the inadequate number of police personnel in Lagos and also suggested police reforms at the national level.

The lawmakers argued further that the establishment of state police would boost employment across the country.

Meanwhile, the House, through Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu over his election as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The House said it believes in Tinubu’s capacity to bring the countries under ECOWAS to work together.

At the plenary, the House also resolved a report relating to issues of legislative compliance on appointment of some Governor’s nominees without approval of the House of Assembly. The lawmakers called on the Executive arm to henceforth act in conformity with the law.