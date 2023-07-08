Why Fubara signed N200B supplementary budget

*Seeks support of other arms of government to succeed

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has signed into law of the supplementary budget of N200 billion recently passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly, for the construction of the proposed Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

The project will connect communities across several local government areas.

Speaking after signing into law the Rivers State Supplementary Appropriation Law No. 4 of 2023, presented to him by the leader of the house, Hon. Edison Ehie, at the Executive Chamber of Government House on Friday, Governor Fubara restated his resolve to actualise projects and ideas bequeathed to him by the previous administration, which will improve the lives of Rivers people.

He said “Let me on behalf of the Executive arm of government commend you for your prompt response to the Supplementary Budget. We are a product of consolidation and continuity, we will implement every good idea by the previous administration geared towards improving the lives of Rivers people.”

The governor noted that as a government run by seasoned administrators, they will advance the fortune of the State with the high standard set above personal comfort, to which other arms of government must key into so that together they will prove critics wrong while delivering services and projects that will better Rivers State and its people.

Sir Fubara who announced that he will soon sign the contract papers and eventually flag off the 50.15 kilometres Port Harcourt Ring Road as a legacy project, assured that his administration will continue to do the right thing within the new Rivers vision.

In presenting the law, Leader of the House, Hon. Edision Ehie explained that the principal law; 2023 Budget, was altered by injecting a subhead that is dedicated to addressing a multifaceted Port Harcourt Ring Road project that will unveil the socioeconomic potentials of the state and put it on a competitive status in Africa.

In his remark, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule said lawmakers have watched with admiration the impressive performance of the administration of Sir Siminalayi Fubara and assured that the legislature will continue to offer requisite support to achieve success.

With the additional N200bn Supplementary Budget to the initial N550bn Budget, the total Rivers State budget for the 2023 fiscal year is now N750bn, second to Lagos State.