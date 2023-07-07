World Athletics Championship Trials: Edo has capacity to host the world – Shaibu

By Jethro Ibileke

The Deputy Governor of Edo state, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has said that with the facility on ground in the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, the state has the capacity to host any international event.

Shaibu stated this on Thursday in Benin, after watching the world champion Tobi Amusan claimed 100 meters hurdles title for the fourth time at the ongoing World Athletics Championship Trials at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

He restated the state government’s commitment to sports development, maintaining that the state will continue to improve sports facilities to further encourage local and international athletes.

He added that the goal of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government is to produce the likes of Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and others who have done the country proud.

“We will continue to improve our facilities because standard facility is key to great performance and encouragement. We are happy to host the Athletics Federation of Nigeria for the second time.

“This world athletics championship trials in Benin is a rare opportunity for us to showcase our facilities and capacity to host more national and international events in the state. Edo is the most secure state in the south-south sub region of Nigeria, reputable for hospitality,” he said.

The Deputy Governor who expressed delight over the use of the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium facilities by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, said that the state is willing to host them again if they make such request in future.

“We are happy as a state to host the rest of Nigeria and we will continue to host them. As we speak, the Handball Federation is also having their Ardova Premier league going on at one of the multipurpose indoors halls of the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium. Basketball Federation did theirs recently and we expect the Aquatic Federation soon in Benin,” Shaibu added.

Commenting on Tobi Amusan’s performance and great personality, the sport-loving deputy governor described the world record holder as a “cultured athlete who is down to the earth inspite of her fame.”

He said: “I congratulate Amusan. She is a blessing to Nigeria. Last year, Amusan was here for the trials for Oregon, USA 2022 and when we saw her performed, we marveled and from here she distinguished herself at the world level by setting world record. Amusan is here again and has done well. I believe she will set another world record in Budapest, Hungary.”

Meanwhile, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin is host to over 160 participants in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) 2023 national trials, from July 5 to 7.

This is the second time the Benin stadium is hosting the AFN national trial, which features world champion, Tobiloba Amusan, silver medalist at the last World Championships in Oregon, U.S., Ese Brume and other foreign-based athletes.

The stadium boast of world-class sports arena, which includes a 12,000-capacity covered arena, with natural turf and refitted running tracks; tennis and squash courts, a new Olympic-size swimming pool and indoor suspended gymnasium.