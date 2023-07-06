No unknown gunmen attack at Imo State Secretariat, says Government

Thursday, July 6, 2023 12:15 pm


The Imo State Government has reacted to insinuations that unknown gunmen invaded and attacked the Imo State Secretariat on Port Harcourt road on wednesday, shooting sporadically and causing workers to scamper for safety.

There was no such incident involving unknown gunmen.

As contained in a statement from government house, “What happened was that the police trailed a suspect in a case to the Secretariat to effect his arrest in an alleged criminal matter.

It was in an attempt to effect the person’s arrest that the police fired warning shots.

Members of the public are therefore strongly advised to ignore any information linking the incident to unknown gunmen as there was nothing like that.

Government also reassures Imo citizens of her willingness to do everything constitutionally possible to protect their lives and property, both at their homes and offices.”

