Uzodimma, Diri, Daniel, Bode George, others for Freedom Online 5th lecture July 18

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 8:12 am


From top left: Uzodimma, Diri, Daniel and George

The fifth yearly lecture of Freedom Online, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing online newspapers, will hold on July 18 in Lagos.

A statement by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Gabriel Akinadewo, says former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel, is the Chairman.
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is the Special Guest Speaker while Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State is the Special Keynote Speaker.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, is the Special Guest of Honour.

Theme of the lecture is ‘2023 – 2027: Nigerians, elected leaders and expectations’.

Also expected are former Police Affairs Minister, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd); former Managing Director of Daily Times, Chief Tola Adeniyi; distinguished scholar, Professor Akin Onigbinde; the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; presidency officials and others.
While the venue is Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba, and President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Maureen Chigbo, are Chief Hosts.

According to Akinadewo, the lecture is an annual event “that brings together captains of industry, media chiefs, politicians and professionals to reflect on national issues and propose objective course of action. We have always been forthright on matters of Nigeria’s progress and future.

“Since the first edition of our annual lecture, we have been inspired by the commitment of our guests and Nigerians in the quest for a better country through advocacy. We believe this time around, the same zeal will be deployed to ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the comity of nations.
“Since the ‘change of guard’ at the federal level and in some states on May 29, Nigerians have been yearning for a positive change. Various speakers will use the platform to ventilate their plans for the people, from federal to state and council levels”.

