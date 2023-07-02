African issues: President Tinubu ready to take up gauntlet – Alake

Sunday, July 2, 2023 12:29 am


Presidents Bola Tinubu and Umaro Sissoco Embaló

President Bola Tinubu recognises that Nigeria is being looked upon for leadership, and he is prepared to step up to the challenge.

Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, made this known to State House Correspondents on Saturday following the visit of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau to President Tinubu at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

Alake told reporters that while the visit was of a private nature, President Embaló took the opportunity to express his solidarity and willingness to cooperate with Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu.

He also highlighted that the visit allowed Embaló, who is currently the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, to reinforce the fraternal relations between the two countries.

“President Embalo commended the laudable policy initiatives of President Tinubu in the last one month and added that everyone in the international community have been commending the giant strides of the Nigerian leader.

“He came to pay his solidarity and bond with a brother African head of State, in the first instance , and in particular as a brother Head of State in West Africa.

“This is a very commendable sign of things to come in the entire West African region in terms of the atmosphere being generated by Nigeria’s giant steps in the last one month, and the need for Nigeria to take its rightful place in the African affairs.

“Everybody is looking up to Nigeria, especially in Africa and the ECOWAS region and President Tinubu is ready to take up the gauntlet,” he added.

On the entourage of the visiting Guinea-Bissau leader were his Special Adviser Caramo Camara, Chief of Staff Califa Soares and Diplomatic Advisor Ambassador Alfredo Cabral and Image Operator Bonifacio Correia.

Those who joined President Tinubu to receive the Guinea-Bissau President included Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President, Mr. Dele Alake.

President Embaló was earlier received at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

 

