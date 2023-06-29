Three escape death in two storey building collapse in Port Harcourt

Thursday, June 29, 2023 1:26 pm


The collapsed two storey building in Ada George road,Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
Three persons have been rescued from the rubbles of a two-Storey building that collapsed at Okilton Drive, Ada George road in Port Harcourt in the early hours of today, Thursday June 29.
The three persons who escaped death were said to receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the State capital.
The cause of the collapse of the building under construction has not been ascertained and no life was lost.
It was not clear at the time of filing this report whether there were persons still trapped in the rubbles.
However, Officials of the Rivers State government have visited the area and sealed the construction site.
Rivers State government was yet to issue official statement on the incident.

