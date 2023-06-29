Implement Past Judicial inquiry report on seven-storey collapse -Town planners 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners has called on the State government to implement the White Paper on Judicial inquiry causes of Seven-storey collapse a few years ago in Port Harcourt.

The Town Planners led by its Chairman Emmanuel Ikechukwu who visited the site of collapse Storey building (1708 Hotel) at Okilton Drive Rumuoke, Off Ada-george Road Port Harcourt today pointed out that a far-reaching recommendations were made after the probe to stem the tide of frequent building collapse.

Chairman, Emmanuel Ikechukwu re-emphasized the urgent need to revisit and implement fully the Rivers State Government White Paper, especially Terms of Reference No. 16 on The Report of The Judicial Commission of Enquiry into The Immediate and Remote Causes of The Collapse of a Seven Storey Building Under Construction at 119 Woji Road (Plot 80) GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt,a few ago .

He said the Judicial inquiry was under the Chairmanship of Justice Adolphus Enebeli,(now retired).

He reaffirmed the Institute’s readiness to continue its cooperation with the State Government and its Agencies to improve on the quality of services that Town Planners provide.

According to the RSNITP Chairman, “Town Planning activities are based on law everywhere in the world, hence should be carried out within a legal framework”.

He called for the urgent review of the Rivers State Physical Planning and Development Law No 6 of 2003 to reflect current physical development realities and establish Local Planning Authorities in all the 23 LGAs of the State for effective development control in the State.

Ikechukwu called on the Government to address the issue of lack of manpower in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, stressing that with less than 7 Town Planners in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, that the Ministry is grossly understaffed.