Nasarawa Police Command Deploys Officers, Felicitates Muslims On Eid-el-Kabir

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBU/Lafia

As part of plans to celebrate this year’s Muslim festival of Eid-el-Kabir, the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Baba Maiyaki has warned criminals and other mischievous elements in the State to steer clear or face the wrath of the law enforcement agents. This call comes as the Command deploys five thousand seven hundred and fifty operatives across the State to prevent any untoward situations during the celebration.

A press statement issued on Tuesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, RamhanNansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police listed several initiatives undertaken to safeguard Nasarawa State within the period and beyond. Specifically, he noted that operatives have been dispatched to critical areas such as the Eid praying grounds, recreational centres and other public places. The PPRO added that the CP has ordered personnel to be assigned to highways to secure travellers and pedestrians while undercover operatives have been dispatched statewide for intelligence-gathering duties.

The statement said the Commissioner admonishes criminals and disgruntled elements who might hide under the cover of the festivities to commit crimes to leave the State or be ready to face the law when caught. Members of the public have also been implored to be vigilant and call the Police through designated numbers; 08037461715, 08036157659, 080112692680 and 0814237449 in the event of any distress.

The Federal government has declared Wednesday and Thursday public holidays to mark the Muslim festival which commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.