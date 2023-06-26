Police arrest Hotel Manager for torture of worker to dèath over missing N17,500

Monday, June 26, 2023 8:35 am


Rivers CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Homicide Operatives of the Rivers State Police command have arrested a hotel Manager who allegedly tortured to death a hotel Staff,Miss Nnenna Onu, at Ebocha in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area over loss of N17,500.
Our Correspondent gathered despite that the victim’s plea of innocence,she was locked up in a room in the hotel without food and water as she passed out due to exhaustion.
The victim who pleaded of not being culpable for the said missing sum and it fell on deaf ears, she was forced to refund the said sum to her employer to free her on the third day as she was getting weak,yet she was neither released or fed.
It was learnt that when her employers could not hear her voice again, they reluctantly open the door and saw the Nnenna Onu managed to gasp for breath. She was  rushed to a a local clinic where she was confirmed Dead on Arrival(DOA).
However, a human rights group, Rivers State Civil Society Organisations, has called on the Police to immediately open an investigation into the incident.
The Chairman of the group, Enefaa Georgewill, while speaking to Journalists in Port Harcourt, said the Police must identify everyone culpable and bring them to justice.
Georgewill said, “The Rivers State Civil Society Organisations call on the state Commissioner of Police to investigate, arrest and prosecute all those involved in the torture to death of Miss Nnnena Onu.
“From our investigation, we gathered that late Miss Nnnena was allegedly held for four days in a confined room simply because she could not account for N17,500 belonging to her employer.
“This is barbaric, to say the least, in this time and age that inhuman treatment meted out to slaves in the 17th and 18th centuries can be deployed against a Nigerian citizen in the 21st century.”
The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, adding that the manager of the hotel had been arrested.
SP Iringe-Koko,  assured, “Yes, I can confirm. The manager of the hotel has been arrested. Investigation is ongoing anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to law”.

