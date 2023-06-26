Eid El Kabir: CP Gumel leads security agencies in Kano on 10-kilometre combat-ready walk

…promises adequate security

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, in the company of other security chiefs, on Monday morning, led hundreds of security officers from various security agencies, including the Army, on a 10-kilometre combat-ready walk to showcase their agility in providing adequate security before, during and after the Eid El Kabir celebrations in Kano.

The Police boss who addressed journalists at Sani Abacha Stadium, shortly after the exercise, expressed happiness that security agents in the state are keeping fit as there were no records of collapse or fall during the early morning long walk around Kano metropolis.

According to him, “of course, today is one of our best days, seeing ourselves as one and under the same umbrella, providing security to Kano people.

“This 10-kilometer work is good for our health. No one was carried by ambulance. This is to tell you that the military and other security agencies are gallant enough to provide security for all residents of Kano state.”

He further stated that the idea behind the 10-kilometre walk was to move into the communities, interact with community leaders and opinion leaders on the need to ensure peaceful Sallah celebrations.

The police boss said the exercise was fruitful as community leaders who interacted with security chiefs during the exercise promised to cooperate with security agencies towards maintaining peace and order before, during and after the Sallah celebrations.

CP Gumel further hinted that the security awareness exercise became very necessary owing to the fact that tourists and important personalities across the globe are expected to be in Kano to witness traditional ceremonies like the Dubar during the Sallah festivities.

“The purpose of this is to give the public confidence that the Sallah celebration will be conducted peaceful. It is a historical event, Kano state is in the eyes of the world.

“The international communities will be coming to witness the Dubar with us, it will be very shameful for any citizen of Kano to foment trouble.

“We have gone round the communities. We have spoken to the people to conduct themselves in good manners and peacefully, too. But anybody who wants to cause trouble will celebrate his or her Sallah at the police cell.

“Kano is a symbol of peace. Kano is one of the biggest cities in Africa. People from all over the world are expected to come and witness the Dubar.

“So, residents should remain peaceful, law-abiding and patriotic. We should show it to the world that the ancient commercial city of Kano is peaceful and hospitable.

“Don’t drive recklessly. Follow the traffic laws. Under-age children should not be allowed to drive. Parents and guidance should protect their children.”

He thanked all heads of security agencies and their officers who participated in the 10-kilometer walk.

“This exercise shows that all security agencies are working together, and we are very fit, prepared and ready to ensure security of lives and property,”” he added.

Soldiers, police men, Department of State Security (DSS) agents, Civil Defence Corps, Road Safety Officers, Customs, among other military and para-militay agencies took part in the 10-kilometre walk.