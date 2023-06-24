We’ll not abandon inherited projects – Fubara

…Inspects Key Projects To Commission

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara defied the rains to embark on inspection of some projects, assuring his administration’s commitment towards the completion of ongoing projects initiated by his predecessor in record time.

Speaking to the press shortly after the inspection on Friday, Governor Fubara said the government is putting measures in place to ensure timely completion of projects to be commissioned as part of activities to mark his 100 days in office.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over the state of work done on 19.1 km Oyigbo-Okoloma (Afam) Road, the reconstruction of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, and commended the contractors handling the projects.

He also expressed concern over the state of work at the Comprehensive High School Alesa, Eleme, which involves relocation from the old site to a new site, the Government Secondary School Eneka, in Obio Akpor LGA, and urged the handlers of the projects to redouble their efforts to ensure timely delivery.

The Commissioners for Education and Works, Prof Chinedu Mmom and Alabo Dax George Kelly conducted the governor round the projects inspected which include, Government Comprehensive Secondary School Borikiri, Port Harcourt, Comprehensive High School Eleme, the 19.1 kilometers Oyigbo-Okoloma (Afam) Road, Government Secondary School Eneka and Rumuadaolu Market Road in Obio Akpor LGA.