Police exhume body of Kidnapped Govt.House Protocol Officer

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The body of the late Justice Azunda, the abducted Protocol Officer to the Emeka Woke, the erstwhile Chief of Staff to Government House,Port Harcourt was exhumed today.

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command drawn from the Divisional Police in Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area in collaboration with members of the Emohua Vigilante Service, EMOVIS exhumed the body today in a forest in Elibrada community also Emohua Local Government area.

It has been alleged the late late notorious kidnap kingpin, ,Onuigwe Nwodi, had kidnapped late Azunda in his Isiodu community three weeks ago.

Also,Emohua local government Chairman, Dr Chidi Lloyd, had supervised the destruction of a criminal hideout operated Onuigwe situated in a riverbank between Elibrada in Emohua and Ogbodo in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area.

Recall that Nwodi and three other members of his gang were recently killed during a gun battle with security personnel who trailed them to Ogoloma forest in Okrika local government area.

However, another member of the gang who was arrested a few days ago confessed to the existence of the hideout, which was accessible from Elibrada in Emohua, the hometown of the gang leader, Nwodi.

Meanwhile, Lloyd regretted that Azunda who was his personal friend was abducted by the gang led by the late Nwodi. Azunda was kidnapped while having a meeting with his kinsmen in his Isiodu community. Despite all entreaties made for his freedom, he was killed and buried in a shallow grave.

“Today is a very sad day for. The DPO and his men recovered the ATM card of the late Azunda. Nobody had the premonition that this will happen. He was just a lively young man. I want appeal to Emohua people to always cooperate and give useful information to the Police. Whoever sees something should say something.

Lloyd said himself and the Police team had the trek inside the forest for a distance of about three hours before getting to the shallow grave where the late Azunda was buried.