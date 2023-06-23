KEDCO deploys technical teams to water treatment plants in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has entered into partnership with Kano state Water Board through deployment of technical teams to major water treatment plants in the state to ensure steady supply of portable water to Kano residents.

This was disclosed by KEDCO’S Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Sani Bala Sani, through a Statement on Thursday.

According to the Statement, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KEDCO, Ahmed Dangana promised to partner with Kano state Water Board, while receiving its Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Ahmad Garba Bichi and his management team on a courtesy visit to his office.

Dangana said the technical team would serve not only as a rapid response for any technical fault that may arise on the water board feeders, but avert the occurrence technical hitches through preventive maintenance measures.

The KEDCO Managing Director also offered to mobilize the team to man the treatment plants as a way of contributing its quota towards ensuring steady water supply to enhance socio-economic wellbeing of the people of the state.

He called for collaboration with Kano State Water Board in area of improved service delivery to enhance socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Kano State.

“Water and electricity are indispensable commodities of life therefore it is natural we work hand-in-hand to improve our services to upscale living standards of the people while also improving economic activities in Kano State and environs.

“We acknowledge the importance of unhindered water supply to health and wellbeing of the people which is why we supply electricity to water board facilities through dedicated priority feeders, with quality and reliable power supply unless there are grid issues which is beyond our control,” the Statement added.

Earlier in his remarks, the CEO, Kano State Water Board, Engr. Garba said they were at the KEDCO Head office to consolidate on the existing relationship and seek assistance in the areas of improved and sustained power supply to help achieve the Water Board’s vision of delivering steady water supply to the good people of Kano State.

Engr. Garba further stressed the need for partnership between both organisations adding that, the visit to KEDCO was his first official outing owing to the importance of power supply towards to the Board’s roles, mandate and success.