Eid-el Kabir: Kano approves one week break for day, boarding schools

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Ministry of Education has approved one week break for primary and secondary school students to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir.

A Statement signed by Director, Public Enlightenment of the Ministry, Aliyu Yusuf, indicated that the Sallah break starts from Friday June, 23, 2023.

The Statement added that the Eid-el Kabir Sallah break is for all Day and Boarding Public/Private Primary and Post Primary Schools in the state.

“Therefore, Parents/ Guardians of Pupils and Students in the Boarding schools are to convey their wards home by the early hours of the said Day (Friday).

“The sallah Break which is going to last for one week is supposed to end on Saturday 1st July 2023 , therefore, all Pupils/ students of the Boarding Schools are to resume on Sunday 2nd July while those in Day Schools are to resume on Monday 3rd July 2023 respectively.

“The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Malam Ahmad Tijjani Abdullahi urged Parents /Guardians of Pupils and Students of the schools to ensure compliance with the approved resumption dates.

“While wishing them Happy Sallah festivities in advance, he appeal to them to be useful to their parents and avoid roaming about unnecessarily during the Sallah break.

“The Permanent Secretary, also warned that appropriate Disciplinary Action would be taken against defaulting students,” the Statement stated.