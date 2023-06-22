How my mother almost aborted me while six months pregnant – Yvonne Nelson

By Nehru Odeh

Popular actress Yvonne Nelson has opened up on how her mother mistakenly gave birth to her and almost aborted her when she was six months pregnant. However, the medical doctor who was supposed to carry out the operation saved her life.

She made this revelation in her latest controversial book, “I am Not Yvonne Nelson”, the recent release of which has set the internet on fire.

This revelation is coming even when her expose that Tonton Dikeh allegedly caused the break-up of her relationship with Nigerian singer Nyanya by repeatedly sleeping with him whenever she wasn’t around has yet to die down.

Nelson, who has left no one in doubt in that book about the identity crisis she suffered – and still suffers- said whenever her mother was angry with her and wanted to hurt her she would say she had mistakenly given birth to her.

“When my mother was angry with me and really wanted to hurt me, she would tell me she had given birth to me by mistake. Whenever she said it, she knew how I felt. She knew she was driving a sharp nail into my heart.I could feel she really wanted to hurt me. “Maybe, she was just being truthful. By so doing, however, she wounded my spirit, and that unhealable wound served a constant reminder that all was not well with me. She made me feel terrible about my existence. “I cannot imagine ever getng angry with my daughter and telling her that. And I do not think any child, for whatever reason, deserves such psychological torture. “But those words and the story that gave credence to their power constantly reminded me that I was neither wanted nor appreciated

Nelson goes further on to reveal in graphic details how her mother almost aborted her when she was six months because she hadn’t wanted to have her in the first place.

“My mother told me that when she got pregnant, she did not want to have me so she went to see a medical doctor to terminate the pregnancy. (My mother has told me that the doctor who saved my life is stll alive, but she has not told me who he is or which hospital he worked in.) She took that decision in her