DACA Convener, Akintunde Salutes Ogun 10th Assembly, Urges Them to Support Gov Abiodun

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State who also doubles as convener for Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda (DACA) Mr Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde has sent his felicitations to all members of the newly inaugurated Ogun 10th House of Assembly held on Tuesday.

Akintunde particularly congratulated Rt. Hon Olakunle Oluomo for his re-election as the Speaker of the house as well as Hon. Bolanle Ajayi, the first female to be elected the Deputy Speaker.

The property merchant in his congratulatory message urged the lawmakers to be more united and support Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration in its determined bid to make life much more comfortable for the residents of the state.

The Iperu Remo born political juggernaut specifically appealed to all members in the state assembly to key into the ‘Iseya Agenda’ of Prince Abiodun’s led administration all of which are aimed at delivering greater dividends of democracy and taking the state to enviable height.

“I warmly rejoice with all elected and re-elected state Assembly members on their just concluded inauguration ceremony, I urge them to use their tenure to further legislate on bills that will enhance the prosperity and peace of our dear state.

“I urge all our lawmakers to work together with our hardworking governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun who has been re-elected for another term of four years to serve the good people of Ogun State.

“There is no denying the fact that the cordial relationship which existed between the legislative and the executive during the first term of Gov Abiodun gave birth to the wonderful achievements which necessitated the re-election of the Governor for another term of four years, this mutual trust and respect for each other must be sustained.

“As a state that is abundantly blessed though with its own challenges just like others, I urge all, both the leaders and the led to be ready to sacrifice a bit more towards achieving a state of our dream in line with ‘building our future together agenda’ by the incumbent government.

“Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has no doubt been exceptional with governance in the state, the developmental projects have been very huge across the state, it’s the least we all can do to ensure that the unprecedented development across the state continues unhindered.

“I am glad that our state is fast developing, all efforts of the state assembly members must therefore be geared towards helping the government of Prince Abiodun to do more for the people such that by May 2027 when he will be handing over to another APC elected government, Ogun State would have become the best of them of all in the country”.