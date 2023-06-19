Why Wike is always winning political battles – Fubara 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that former Governor Nyesom Wike was winning his the political battles is because he regularly recourse to God with consistent thanksgiving amidst fierce opposition.

Governor Fubara spoke at the family thanksgiving service held in honour of Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom Deanery, of the Diocese of Niger Delta North.

He said as a member of the political family of Barr. Nyesom Wike, the political battle experienced can be considered as bent on scuttling the smooth transition process that now delights the true people of Rivers.

Governor Fubara enthused that the culture of regular thanksgiving to God demonstrated by Chief Wike is undoubtedly attributable to the many victories he recorded on all fronts.

He emphasised that because Chief Wike has again returned to thanking God after 8 years of successful stewardship and service as governor, the former first family of the State will continue to grow from strength to strength.

In his speech, the former governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike recounted how God helped him in surmounting both health and political challenges while he served as governor of Rivers State.

He explained how God healed him miraculously of poisoning during his campaigns in 2018, which led to liver and kidney failures as diagnosed by a hospital in Beirut. He further said his wife was healed of cancer miraculously as well in days building up to the presidential primaries in 2022.

Chief Wike expressed gratitude to God for granting him and the State a smooth political transition amidst treachery by the same people who vowed to abide by the collective decision taken by the elders of Rivers State over who becomes his successor.

The former governor said he is enjoying peace because the right successor emerged eventually and it became one among the many electoral victories which God has used to prove that He did not abandon him and his faithful political team.

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo said no man attains any height without the help of God.

He, therefore, entreated the congregation to cultivate the habit of thanksgiving to appreciate God who enables them to rise by grace to leadership positions and accomplish greater feats.

The roll call of attendees include: the President of Nigeria, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu represented by Gov. Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos State, President of Nigerian Senate, Distinguish Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, and the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Jibrin Barau. Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo led other governors which include, Gov. Umar Fintiri, Adamawa, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau, Gov. Seyi Makinde, Gov. Francis Nwifuru, Ebonyi and a host of former governors. These are Sir Dr Peter Odili, Sen. Jonah Jang, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Mr. Ayo Peter Fayose, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, Alhaji Dankwambo, Samuel Ortom, Sen. David Umahi, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Timipre Sylva amongst numerous Distinguished Senators and members of House of Representatives