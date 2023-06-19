Tinubu dissolves Boards Of FG Parastatals, Agencies, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies.

Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation stated this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the decision is in line with the constitutional powers of the president and in public interest.

Bassey said the dissolution, however, did not affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

According to him, until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the affected agencies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President.

“This should be done through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.

“Permanent Secretaries are directed, also, to route such correspondences to Mr President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Consequently, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to ensure compliance to the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June, 2023.

“The Permanent Secretaries are therefore, particularly directed to inform the Chief Executive Officers of the affected Agencies under the supervision of their respective Ministries/Offices for immediate

compliance.”