Upholding Kwankwassiyya policy: Kano Govt. resumes postgraduate scholarship to First Class holders

Upholding Kwankwassiyya policy: Kano Govt. resumes postgraduate scholarship to First Class holders

Saturday, June 17, 2023 9:23 am


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Kano state government has announced the commencement of postgraduate scholarship to Kano state indigenes who made First Class Honours in their first degrees.
The gesture was in line with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf pledge to abide by, and continue with the established policies of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, propelled by his political godfather, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, National Leader and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).
Kwankwaso was two-time Governor of Kano state.
In a Statement released by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG),  Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, entitled: “Resumption of Postgraduate Scholarship for Kano State Indigenes with First Class Honours Degree,”  the state government invited qualified graduates to make entry for 2023/2924 academic session.
According to the Statement:  “Application are invited from suitably qualified graduates for Kano State postgraduate foreign and local scholarships for 2023/2024 Academic Session.
“Recall that the last scholarship was offered in 2015 by Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s Administration which sponsored the third batch of 503 first class graduates to 14 different countries.
“After eight years without postgraduate foreign scholarship by the last administration, H.E. Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, The Executive Governor of Kano State has approved the resumption of the postgraduate foreign and local scholarship with effect from the 2023/2024 Academic Session.”
 The Statement added that: “Applicant for the scholarship must be an indigene of Kano State who have graduated with a First Class honour degree or equivalent from a reputable university/institution.”
Applicant must:  “Be medically fit to travel and study;  fill relevant application forms obtainable for free, from www.kanostate.gov.ng/scholarship application.
“Eligible applicants would be invited for a screening interview.
“Completed application forms together with copies of credentials (indigene certificate, medical certificate, birth certificate, Primary School Certificate, WASC/GCE/SSCE certificate, Degree certificate etc) should be submitted to the Secretariat of the screening committee, Old Conference Room, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Cabinet Office, 1 Wudil Road, Kano within two weeks of this announcement.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Kano govt  reviews  IGR generation
    3 hours ago

    Why Bolt, Uber operators protested, shut down services in Edo
    4 hours ago

    Why I reappointed Wike’s Commissioners — Fubara
    14 hours ago

    Owerri 2023: Eze Anaba Elected Guild of Editors’ President
    16 hours ago

    Inter-community peace football tournament: Oba Yoruba Kano urges clubs to promote peaceful co-existence
    21 hours ago

    OGSG commiserates with Chiefs, Agura community over the transition of Agura of Gbagura
    21 hours ago

    Retracing Steps and Embracing Dignity: The Imperative for Otunba Segun Showunmi
    22 hours ago

    Change of guards at the Police as IGP redeploys 14 AIGs