Upholding Kwankwassiyya policy: Kano Govt. resumes postgraduate scholarship to First Class holders

In a Statement released by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, entitled: “Resumption of Postgraduate Scholarship for Kano State Indigenes with First Class Honours Degree,” the state government invited qualified graduates to make entry for 2023/2924 academic session.

According to the Statement: “Application are invited from suitably qualified graduates for Kano State postgraduate foreign and local scholarships for 2023/2024 Academic Session.

“Recall that the last scholarship was offered in 2015 by Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s Administration which sponsored the third batch of 503 first class graduates to 14 different countries.

“After eight years without postgraduate foreign scholarship by the last administration, H.E. Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, The Executive Governor of Kano State has approved the resumption of the postgraduate foreign and local scholarship with effect from the 2023/2024 Academic Session.”

The Statement added that: “Applicant for the scholarship must be an indigene of Kano State who have graduated with a First Class honour degree or equivalent from a reputable university/institution.”

Applicant must: “Be medically fit to travel and study; fill relevant application forms obtainable for free, from www.kanostate.gov.ng/scholarship application.

“Eligible applicants would be invited for a screening interview.

“Completed application forms together with copies of credentials (indigene certificate, medical certificate, birth certificate, Primary School Certificate, WASC/GCE/SSCE certificate, Degree certificate etc) should be submitted to the Secretariat of the screening committee, Old Conference Room, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Cabinet Office, 1 Wudil Road, Kano within two weeks of this announcement.”