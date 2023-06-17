Kano govt  reviews  IGR generation

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Government has constituted a Task Force for the review of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and consultancy services.

According to a Statement by Information Officer, Cabinet Office, Musa Tanko Muhammad , the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi inaugurated the Task Force in his office.

He charged them to work assiduously within the stipulated time so as to justify the confidence reposed in the present administration of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf by the people of Kano State.

The terms of reference of the Task Force include to: determine the number of consulting firms involved in revenue generation; access the terms of engagement of the consulting firms; determine the amount generated within the period of their engagement. The Task Force is also expected to: determine the amount paid to them; advise government on the benefits or otherwise of their engagement; identify leakages in revenue generation and suggest ways of blocking them; and any other assignment incidental to the main purpose of the task force.

The Task Force has Prof. Ibrahim Magaji Barde as the chairman.

It is expected to submit its reports within eight weeks of inauguration.

Other members of the Task Force are: Abdulkadir Abdussalam, Accountant General, Kano State ; Alhaji Habu Muhammad Fagge, Executive Chairman, State Pension Fund Trustees ; Alhaji Tijjani Kura ; Alhaji Ali Kankarofi; Mrs Jamila M Abdullahi; Dr Abubakar Usman;

and Dr. Ismaila Danmaraya, as the secretary.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Task Force, Prof. Ibrahim Magaji Barde, expressed his appreciations,on behalf of the members, to the government of Kano State for entrusting them with such an assignment which indicates the trust of the government in the members.

He assured that they would discharge their duties diligently and deliver in good time.