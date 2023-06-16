Nigerian Editors Hold Convention, Elect New Officers in Owerri

Nigerian Editors Hold Convention, Elect New Officers in Owerri

Friday, June 16, 2023 10:20 am


Venue of the Nigerian Guild of Editors Convention, Rockview Hotel, Owerri, Imo State

Nigerian Guild of Editors Convention, Owerri 2023,

There will be a change of guards today in Owerri, the capital of Imo State as the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, holds its national biennial convention.

The theme: “Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for Enhancement of Democracy and Good Governance.”

While Vice President Kashim Shettima, will be the Special Guest of Honour, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is the Host.

Also, the  Father of the Day is former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba, and Dr Tony Onyima is the chairman of the convention.

Dr. Chido Benedict Nwakama will be the Keynote Speaker

New officers to run the Guild in the next two years.

Thirteen editors will contest for the different offices.

For the post if President, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi of Western Post and Mr Eze Anaba of Vanguard Newspaper are to slug it out today.

Other positions are: Secretary-General; Social Secretary and Standing Committees (East and West), among others.

Vice president in the North and West are being returned unopposed.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel chair emerges Press Secretary to Deputy Governor
    2 hours ago

    Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Tinubu
    2 hours ago

    Demolition: Ganduje sympathizes with dead and wounded victims , owners of demolished shops
    3 hours ago

    Court restrains AXXELA company, from building gas pipeline in residential area
    4 hours ago

    Fubara attends inaugural national  Economic Council
    5 hours ago

    Fresh Massive oil spill pollutes over several  villages, Rivers 
    5 hours ago

    Baba Go-fast? Nigeria’s Tinubu stuns wary investors with quick reforms
    5 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf appoints 14 aides, others