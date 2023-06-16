Nigerian Editors Hold Convention, Elect New Officers in Owerri

Nigerian Guild of Editors Convention, Owerri 2023, There will be a change of guards today in Owerri, the capital of Imo State as the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, holds its national biennial convention.

The theme: “Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for Enhancement of Democracy and Good Governance.”

While Vice President Kashim Shettima, will be the Special Guest of Honour, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is the Host.

Also, the Father of the Day is former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba, and Dr Tony Onyima is the chairman of the convention.

Dr. Chido Benedict Nwakama will be the Keynote Speaker

New officers to run the Guild in the next two years.

Thirteen editors will contest for the different offices.

For the post if President, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi of Western Post and Mr Eze Anaba of Vanguard Newspaper are to slug it out today.

Other positions are: Secretary-General; Social Secretary and Standing Committees (East and West), among others.