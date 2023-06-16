Governor Yusuf appoints 14 aides, others

Governor Yusuf appoints 14 aides, others

Friday, June 16, 2023 8:24 am


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
  Kano State Governor , Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of Alhaji Sani Abdulkadir Dambo as Executive Chairman, Kano State Internal Revenue Services (KIRS).
Dambo who was the immediate past Executive Chairman of the Agency is currently a Senior Manager, Tax Audit at the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) Abuja.
He is a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University, Kano with two Masters degrees in Accounting and Financial Management and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
The New Revenue Boss is a fellow, Nigeria Institute of Taxation and has 20 years experience in tax administration.
More so, Governor  Yusuf  has  approved the appointment of Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi Kubarachi , as Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Kano (SEMA).
According a Statement by Governor Yusuf’s Chief Press Secretary,. sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa,  “the two appointments take effect immediately and the appointees are expected to takeover their new roles  Friday 16th June 2023.”the
Governor Yusuf has also approved the appointment of 14  Personal  Aides.
Among those appointed  are: Senior Special Assistants (SSAs):  Dr. Sani Danjuma, SSA Administration I; Bello Nuhu Bello, SSA Administration II; Najeeb Bashir Nasidi, SSA Domestic I;  Dr. Abdurraman A. Kirare, SSA Domestic II;Safwan Garba, SSA Special Duties; Abdulkadir Balarabe Kankarofi, SSA Protocol I ; Salisu Yahaya Hotoro, SSA Social Media.
 Special Assistants (SAs): Salisu Muhammad Kosawa, SA Social Media; Zulaihat Yusuf Aji, SA Broadcast Media; Rasheedat Usman, SA Secretariat.
 Personal Assistants (PAs):  Ahmad Aminu Yusuf, PA Domestic;  Ahmad Muhammad Gandu, PA Videography;  Isa Muhammad Giginyu, PA Photography; Hassan Kabir, PA Social Media .
Sanusi added that,  “all appointments take effect immediately, congratulations.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, Obasa, Others Grace 10th Remembrance of Tinubu’s Mother
    12 hours ago

    Demolition: 2 scavengers die, three wounded in Kano
    15 hours ago

    Military Veteran Lauds Synergy Between Aba Power and Abia Communities
    17 hours ago

    British Govt.set to partner with Rivers,set up businesses
    The man widely regarded as the tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Agoro is dead. 17 hours ago

    How Nigeria’s tallest man Afeez Agoro died
    18 hours ago

    Tinubu Appoints Dele Alake, Nuhu Ribadu, Wale Edun, others Special Advisers
    19 hours ago

    Kano, Saudi governments partner to build ultra-modern health facility in Kano city
    20 hours ago

    Just in: Another popular Nollywood actor Don Brymo dies