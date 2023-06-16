Governor Yusuf appoints 14 aides, others

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Governor , Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of Alhaji Sani Abdulkadir Dambo as Executive Chairman, Kano State Internal Revenue Services (KIRS).

Dambo who was the immediate past Executive Chairman of the Agency is currently a Senior Manager, Tax Audit at the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) Abuja.

He is a graduate of Accounting from Bayero University, Kano with two Masters degrees in Accounting and Financial Management and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The New Revenue Boss is a fellow, Nigeria Institute of Taxation and has 20 years experience in tax administration.

More so, Governor Yusuf has approved the appointment of Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi Kubarachi , as Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Kano (SEMA).

According a Statement by Governor Yusuf’s Chief Press Secretary,. sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, “the two appointments take effect immediately and the appointees are expected to takeover their new roles Friday 16th June 2023.”the