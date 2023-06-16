Fubara attends inaugural national  Economic Council

Fubara attends inaugural national  Economic Council

Friday, June 16, 2023 10:01 am


Fubara, left, and other Governors at the meeting

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State was among other state governors that on Thursday attended the inaugural National Economic Council with the Vice-president, Sen. Kashim Shettima presiding over the meeting as the head of the Council.
The NEC which comprises the governors of the 36 states of the federation as members was inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Executive Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja before going into its private session.
In a press statement signed by Boniface Onyedi, Senior Special Adiviser, Media to Governor Fubara said while inaugurating the Council President Tinubu charged governors to support his administration’s move to transform the economy, adding that the task of growing the nation’s economy is quite cumbersome as there is no excuse for failure.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel chair emerges Press Secretary to Deputy Governor
    2 hours ago

    Rebuilding the APC to Reform Nigerian Politics: Task Before President Tinubu
    2 hours ago

    Demolition: Ganduje sympathizes with dead and wounded victims , owners of demolished shops
    3 hours ago

    Court restrains AXXELA company, from building gas pipeline in residential area
    3 hours ago

    Nigerian Editors Hold Convention, Elect New Officers in Owerri
    5 hours ago

    Fresh Massive oil spill pollutes over several  villages, Rivers 
    5 hours ago

    Baba Go-fast? Nigeria’s Tinubu stuns wary investors with quick reforms
    5 hours ago

    Governor Yusuf appoints 14 aides, others