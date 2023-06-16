Demolition: Ganduje sympathizes with dead and wounded victims , owners of demolished shops

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The immediate-past Gorvernor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi I Umar Ganduje, on Friday consoled with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of collapsing debris of demolished buildings at Daula hotel and Eid ground.

Our Correspondent reports that two scavengers died on Thursday, while three got different degrees of injuries as the debris of the buildings trapped them, while scavenging for their daily bread .

For two weeks running, Governor Abba Kabir Yususf has engaged in deliberate demolition of Gamduje approved structures across the metropolitan city of Kano, which he considered “illegal.”

A Statement signed by the immediate-past Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba reads: “Former governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commiserated with families of the victims of the half way demolished Daula Hotel building collapse in the state.

“The former Governor stated that the incident and the attendant death and injuries are regrettable and a huge loss to the state.

“He pray that Allah gives the family of the dead victim the fortitude to bear the loss and quick recovery for the injured.

“The former Governor said the victims were said to be scavengers scouting for irons or metals from the debris of the building demolished half away by the state government in a destruction spree of landed properties it embarked upon since assumption of office on May 29.

“Ganduje expressed regrets over theft of properties by looters from several demolished buildings in different parts of the state capital.”

The statement also commiserated with properties owners, ” who legally acquired and developed for business and other purposes but were destroyed by the New Nigeria People’s Party government in the state without any form of investigation.”

It explained that the former Governor was of the view that, “since some of the owners have gone to the court to seek legal redress, he remain confident that justice would be served.”

