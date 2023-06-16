Demolition: Ganduje sympathizes with dead and wounded victims , owners of demolished shops
Friday, June 16, 2023 11:21 am
Scene of the demolition
By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
The immediate-past Gorvernor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi I Umar Ganduje, on Friday consoled with the families of those who lost their lives as a result of collapsing debris of demolished buildings at Daula hotel and Eid ground.
Our Correspondent reports that two scavengers died on Thursday, while three got different degrees of injuries as the debris of the buildings trapped them, while scavenging for their daily bread .
For two weeks running, Governor Abba Kabir Yususf has engaged in deliberate demolition of Gamduje approved structures across the metropolitan city of Kano, which he considered “illegal.”
A Statement signed by the immediate-past Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba reads: “Former governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commiserated with families of the victims of the half way demolished Daula Hotel building collapse in the state.
“The former Governor stated that the incident and the attendant death and injuries are regrettable and a huge loss to the state.
“He pray that Allah gives the family of the dead victim the fortitude to bear the loss and quick recovery for the injured.
“The former Governor said the victims were said to be scavengers scouting for irons or metals from the debris of the building demolished half away by the state government in a destruction spree of landed properties it embarked upon since assumption of office on May 29.
“Ganduje expressed regrets over theft of properties by looters from several demolished buildings in different parts of the state capital.”
The statement also commiserated with properties owners, ” who legally acquired and developed for business and other purposes but were destroyed by the New Nigeria People’s Party government in the state without any form of investigation.”
It explained that the former Governor was of the view that, “since some of the owners have gone to the court to seek legal redress, he remain confident that justice would be served.”
Our Correspondent reports that the debris of demolished buildings at Daula hotel and. Eid ground in Kano collapsed on Thursday, killing no fewer than two scavengers, while three people were wounded.
The Director General Kano Urban Development Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu, confirmed that two scavengers lost their lives as the debris of the demolished buildings collapsed.
According to him, three people sustained various degrees of injuries, while scavenging for valuable items at the sites of the demolished buildings.
Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has engaged in demolition of buildings built by his predecessor, which he considered “illegal.”
Alhaji Yakubu wonders why people should be scavenging on demolished buildings, adding that the state government resolved to carry out the demolitions in the night to avoid human casualties.
According to him, over 1,000 illegal shops built at Eid prayer ground have been demolished.
“Two people who were scavengers have lost their lives , while no fewer that three people sustained injuries while removing items, like rod,pipe iron and other valuables from the already demolished
structures,” he said.
He said Governor Yusuf has called on Nigeria police to draft their men and officers to all the demolition sites and stop hoodlums from looting property.
However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel visited the scene of the incident on Thursday.
The police boss cautioned youths, especially, scavengers roaming around demolished structures, trespassing and looting properties to stop forthwith, as it is not only criminal but a threat to life.
According to him, “it could be recalled that on the 8th and 9th of June 2023, one hundred and six (106) suspected scavengers were arrested for criminal offences of trespass, mischief and theft and all been charged to Magistrate Court 35 Nomans Land Kano.
“It is heart-warming that despite several warnings by the Police Command to these scavengers, they refused to steer clear and avoid movement around these sites.
“Unfortunately, today, 15th June, 2023, at about 2:30 p.m, there were reports that remnants of the demolished buildings collapsed and trapped some scavengers at Daula Hotel and Eid Praying Ground. “
He commiserated with the family of the deceased and wished those injured speedy recovery, calling on parents and community leaders to warn their wards to avoid these sites .
He further reiterated that, “security is everybody’s business and all hands need to be on deck to ensure the protection of lives and properties.”
