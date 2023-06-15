Police arrest 12 foreigners hiding in Kano over identity crimes

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Twelve foreign identity criminals deported from Saudi Arabia, have been arrested at their hideout in Kano. Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who paraded them on Wednesday, identified them as, “12 illegal immigrants from Mali and Niger Republics.”

According to CP Gumel: “On June 4, 2023, acting on credible intelligence, the police smashed a racket of some 12 persons consisting of Seven Malians and five Nigerien Nationals deportees from Saudi Arabia were discovered being camped in a house located at Hotoro Yandodo Quarters, in Kano metropolis while nursing wounds after having altered their finger thumbs with razor blades with the view of changing their biological finger thumbs in order to evade detection by Saudi Arabian Authorities.

“Painstaking investigation by Police detectives drafted to the scene led to the following suspects arrest:: Mustapha Hamid (35); Khalil Imran; Muhammad Abdulsalam; Mohammad Ali (48); Abdulazeez Ibrahim (21); Ali Yagalas (25); Fauziyya Mohammad (33); Maryam Isa (27); Amina Ibrahim (37); Samiya Abdullahi (27); Kulut Mini (21); Fatima Sheik (33).

“All the 12 suspects are found to be Nationals of Niger and Mali Republic. At the time of arrest the suspects were found with self-inflicted fresh injuries on their finger thumbs by the use of razor blades.

“The intention is to make detection by the Saudi Arabian Authority difficult whenever they return to the country. At the conclusion of Police investigation, all the Suspects will be transferred to Nigeria Immigration Service, Kano State Command for further investigation.”

The Kano Command police boss also paraded other suspects for mobile phone armed robbery, and other crimes.

He further stated that : “On June 8, 2023, report was received from members of Vigilante Group, Yakasai Quarters, Kano that one of the residents of the Area who is a mobile phone merchant was robbed in his house a total of 43 Mobile Phones. In the course of investigation one Isma’il Ado, ‘m’, 18-years-old of Yakasai Quarters, Kano was arrested. In furtherance, his accomplice, one Musa Abdullahi, ‘m’, 18-years-old of the same address was also arrested.

“During Preliminary Police investigation, a total of 41 robbed mobile phones, as well as, two offensive knives used in committing the armed robbery were recovered. Meanwhile, the Police have escalated efforts towards bringing the suspects to justice.

“On June 05, 2023, report was received from the residents of Gaida and Samegu Quarters, Kano that on the same date at about 1400hrs while they were at their working place, one Salisu Halliru, ‘m’, of Jakara Quarters, Kano criminally trespassed into their shop and stole their five mobile phones.

“On the course of investigations, the suspect was arrested and the five stolen mobile phones were recovered from him. The case will be charged to Court upon completion of the investigation.

“On June 1, 2023, a report was received from a resident of Guringawa Quarters, Kano that some thugs attacked her with dangerous weapons and robbed her mobile phone, Tecno POP 7pro.

“Sustained follow up coupled with intelligence-led operations led to the arrest one Halifa Usman, (22/) of Sheka Quarters, Kano. The said mobile phone Tecno Pop 7pro and sharp knife were recovered from him. The case is under investigation.

“On June 4, 2023, information was received that unknown persons on board of tricycle Reg No. GWL 02 VF and KAROTA No. 2521 attacked a female passenger at Kofar Famfo and robbed her mobile phone.

“Alarmed by the said passenger, some members of the public pursued and intercepted the tricycle and the occupants escaped while the Tricycle set ablaze.

“During the course of investigation, the two suspects were arrested. The mobile phone and burnt Tricycle were recovered. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

“On June 4, 2023, intelligence-led raid led to the arrest of the following suspects: Suleiman Abubakar (18) of Hausawa Quarters, Kano ; Ali Auwal (18 ) of same address; Ibrahim Abubakar (29/ of Galadanci Quarters, Kano.

“One sharp knife, cutlass and long sharp iron A.K.A Danbida were recovered from them. The case is under investigation.

“On June 6, 2023, credible information was received from a good Samaritan that some group of hoodlums gathered in one shop located at Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano.

“Team of detectives were drafted to the scene and the following suspects were arrested: Shamwilu Tijjani ((18); Buhari Sa’idu ((18); Sa’idu Muhammad (18), all of Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano.

“One toy gun, bunch of master key, seven sachets of Diazepam tablets, 79 pieces of exol tablets, 98 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp and cutlass were recovered from them. The case is under investigation.

“On June 5, 2023, a team of surveillance patrol arrested one Saminu Sani (42) of Kurna Quarters, Kano and one Toy Gun, two cutlasses, two fire extinguisher and different set of plate numbers; 605 FGE, 577 MKA, KBT 420 XA, AP30 ZAR and ES867 ABC were recovered from him. Whoever identifies his Number Plate should contact; 07033093437. The case is under investigation.

“Intelligence-led raids conducted before, during and after the just concluded June 12 Democracy Day within Kano metropolis led to the arrest of 20 suspects and recovery of offensive weapons and illicit drugs. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“On June 8, 2023, based on credible information received, team of detectives arrested the following suspects: Farouk Shu’aibu, (25); Abduljalal Bello (20); Adamu Muhammad (16), all of Hotoro Quarters, Kano while distributing of some illicit drugs to their agents.

“One hundred and forty-two diazepam tablets, 354 exol tablets and eight wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from them. The case is under investigation.

“On May 26,, 2023, report was received from a resident `of Garindau Village, Warawa LGA, Kano that he received a phone call from unknown person that his son one Nafi’u Sulaiman (19) of same address was kidnapped and a ransom was demanded for his release.

“After prolonged negotiation, they settled at a ransom of N365,000:00. In the course of investigation, the victim confessed to have singlehandedly framed his own kidnapping to extort his uncle. The case will be charge to court upon completion of the investigation.”

CP Gumel said: “While expressing my satisfaction with the commitment and professionalism of my Police personnel, I also appreciate the good people of the State for their continued support, understanding and cooperation in the fight against crime and criminality in the State.

“In furtherance, I wish to announce that all Police Officers under my Command are charged to redouble efforts, apply proficiency and remain steadfast in crime fighting to the finish!”

“On my assumption of duty as Commissioner of Police to Kano State Police Command, I promised the people of the state to implement the roadmap for policing on three (03) pillars:: Open Door Policing, Professionalism and Zero Tolerance to Corruption.

