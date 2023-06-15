Kano govt, Assembly deny moves to dethrone five Kano first class Emirs

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has described as untrue , rumours that plots have been perfected between the executive and legislative arms of government to dethrone five first class Emirs on Kano state and dissolve their kingdoms into one.

An online platform had on Wednesday reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has won the support and confidence of Kano state House of Assembly in a move to reinstall the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11.

The former Emir was dethroned by ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over alleged “insubordination.’

Before his dethronement, Ganduje had divided the Kano Emirate into five kingdoms of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya Emirates.

Rumours flied on Wednesday that Governor Yusuf administration was ready to dethrone the five Emirs, collapse their kingdoms and restore Muhammad Sanusi 11, a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the Emir the entire Kano kingdom.

But a Statement released by Goveenor Yusisf’s Cheif Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Wednesday night, said: “No decision yet taken on the status of the new emirates established by the previous administration.”

According to the statement: “Contrary to the rumours circulating in social media, Kano State government has not taken any decision yet on the new emirates as speculated.

“The engagements between executive and legislative arms of government in Kano will be open and transparent to allow the good people of Kano access to information on major policies and decisions of the NNPP led administration.

“His Excellency has submitted a request to appoint 20 special advisers which was graciously approved by the state assembly in its maiden sitting today.

“It is expected that the list of nominees for commissioners who will serve the next cabinet would be sent to the assembly next week for confirmation.”

Kano State House of Assembly also denied the story, describing it as fake news.

The Majority Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini, member representing Dala constituency who was rumoured to be the arrow head of the plot in the Assembly, denied the story while speaking with journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, there was never a move for him to champion the amendment of Kano Emirate law at the floor of the Assembly., “It is funny as I read the fake news also and was asked by many people if I am aware of such plan, ‘’ he said.

Recall that in a recent media interview, the National Leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso disclosed that the Abba Kabir Yusuf administration will revisit the dethronement of Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11.

Kwankwaso crowned Sanusi Emir of Kano upon the demise of Emir Ado Abdullahi Bayero, father of the current Emir of Kano, His Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero .