Demolition: 2 scavengers die, three wounded in Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh,. Kano

The debris of demolished buildings at Daula hotel and Eid ground in Kano collapsed on Thursday, killing no fewer than two scavengers, while three people were wounded.

The Director General Kano Urban Development Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu, confirmed that two scavengers lost their lives as the debris of the demolished buildings collapsed. According to him, three people sustained various degrees of injuries, while scavenging for valuable items at the sites of the demolished buildings. Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has engaged in demolition of buildings built by his predecessor, which he considered “illegal.” Alhaji Yakubu wonders why people should be scavenging on demolished buildings, adding that the state government resolved to carry out the demolitions in the night to avoid human casualties. According to him, over 1,000 illegal shops built at Eid prayer ground have been demolished. “Two people who were scavengers have lost their lives , while no fewer that three people sustained injuries while removing items, like rod,pipe iron and other valuables from the already demolished structures,” he said. He said Governor Yusuf has called on Nigeria police to draft their men and officers to all the demolition sites and stop hoodlums from looting property.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel visited the scene of the incident on Thursday.

The police boss cautioned youths, especially, scavengers roaming around demolished structures, trespassing and looting properties to stop forthwith, as it is not only criminal but a threat to life.

According to him, “it could be recalled that on the 8th and 9th of June 2023, one hundred and six (106) suspected scavengers were arrested for criminal offences of trespass, mischief and theft and all been charged to Magistrate Court 35 Nomans Land Kano.

“It is heart-warming that despite several warnings by the Police Command to these scavengers, they refused to steer clear and avoid movement around these sites.

“Unfortunately, today, 15th June, 2023, at about 2:30 p.m, there were reports that remnants of the demolished buildings collapsed and trapped some scavengers at Daula Hotel and Eid Praying Ground. “

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and wished those injured speedy recovery, calling on parents and community leaders to warn their wards to avoid these sites .

He further reiterated that, “security is everybody’s business and all hands need to be on deck to ensure the protection of lives and properties.”