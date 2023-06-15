Demolition: 2 scavengers die, three wounded in Kano

Demolition: 2 scavengers die, three wounded in Kano

Thursday, June 15, 2023 9:04 pm


Scene of the demolition

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh,. Kano
The  debris of demolished buildings at Daula hotel and Eid ground in Kano collapsed on Thursday, killing no fewer than two scavengers, while three people were wounded.
The  Director General Kano Urban Development Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu, confirmed that two scavengers lost their lives as the  debris of the demolished buildings collapsed.
According to him,  three people sustained various degrees of  injuries, while scavenging for valuable items at the sites of the demolished buildings.
 Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has engaged in demolition of buildings  built by his predecessor, which he considered  “illegal.”
Alhaji Yakubu wonders why people should be scavenging on demolished buildings, adding  that the state government resolved to  carry out the demolitions in the night to avoid human casualties.
According to him,  over 1,000 illegal shops built at Eid prayer ground have been demolished.
“Two people  who were scavengers have lost their lives , while no fewer that three people sustained injuries while removing items,  like rod,pipe iron and other valuables  from the  already  demolished
structures,”  he said.
He said  Governor  Yusuf has called on Nigeria police to draft their men and officers  to all the  demolition sites and stop  hoodlums  from  looting  property.
However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel visited the scene of the incident on Thursday.
The police boss cautioned youths, especially, scavengers roaming around demolished structures, trespassing and looting properties  to stop forthwith, as it is not only criminal but a threat to life.
According to him,  “it could be recalled that on the 8th and 9th of June 2023, one hundred and six (106) suspected scavengers were arrested for criminal offences of trespass, mischief and theft and all been charged to Magistrate Court 35 Nomans Land Kano.
 “It is  heart-warming that despite several warnings by the Police Command to these scavengers, they  refused to steer clear and avoid movement around these sites.
 “Unfortunately, today, 15th June, 2023, at about 2:30 p.m, there were reports that remnants of the demolished buildings collapsed and trapped some scavengers at Daula Hotel and Eid Praying Ground. “
 He  commiserated  with the family of the deceased and wished those injured speedy recovery, calling  on parents and community leaders to warn their wards to avoid these sites .
He further reiterated that, “security is everybody’s business and all hands need to be on deck to ensure the protection of lives and properties.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    Military Veteran Lauds Synergy Between Aba Power and Abia Communities
    7 hours ago

    British Govt.set to partner with Rivers,set up businesses
    The man widely regarded as the tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Agoro is dead. 7 hours ago

    How Nigeria’s tallest man Afeez Agoro died
    8 hours ago

    Tinubu Appoints Dele Alake, Nuhu Ribadu, Wale Edun, others Special Advisers
    9 hours ago

    Kano, Saudi governments partner to build ultra-modern health facility in Kano city
    10 hours ago

    Just in: Another popular Nollywood actor Don Brymo dies
    10 hours ago

    How Nigeria’s tallest man Afeez Agoro died
    12 hours ago

    A foreign policy guide for President Tinubu