Expert identifies alcohol, herbal drugs, contaminated water as major causes of portal hypertension

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Head of General Surgery Unit, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, Dr. Ibrahim E. Suleiman, on Tuesday, identified excessive alcoholic intake, abuse of herbal drugs and consumption of contaminated water, as the major causes of portal hypertension, a deadly disease that affects the liver.

He advised Nigerians to desist from excessive drinking of alcoholic drinks, consumption of unprescribed and unregulated herbal drugs, while appealing to government at all levels to make clean and portable water available for Nigerians.

Dr. Suleiman spoke to journalists during the 2nd Liver Symposium with the theme: “Multidisplinary Approach to Management of Portal Hypertension,” organized by the General Surgery Unit, department of Surgery, AKTH.

According to him, portal hypertension has severe consequences, “it can lead to death. The main cause of portal hypertension is liver disease. That is why we organize this symposium to create awareness among Doctors and medical practitioners from other departments.”

He further stated that, “portal hypertension is increased pressure within portal venous system; increased portal venous pressure gradient (PVP, pressure in IVC or Hepatic veins).

“Portal hypertension has multiple aetiologies. However, haematologic abnormalities are more common in corrhosis and indicates advance diseases.”

He, however, hinted that, early screening and continuous monitoring can help reduce mortality and morbidity associated with portal hypertension.

“There is need to strengthen collaboration to improve on care for these category of patients.”

Dr. Suleiman also mentioned challenges of managing portal hypertension to include: cost of preparation of blood products and other plasma derivatives; alloimmunization from repeated transfusions; paucity of blood donors.”

He listed causes of portal hypertension to include: pre-hepatic portal vein thrombosis; intra-hepatic liver cirrhosis; post-hepatic constrictive pericarditis; Budd-chiari syndrome.

The professional surgeon said management of portal hypertension in children, “is very challenging and requires a careful multidisciplinary approach for proper assessment of the risks and benefits of interventions.”

Papers delivered during the Symposium held at the Conference Hall of AKTH include: Overview of Portal Hypertension among Peadiatric Patients by Dr. Bashirudeen Lawal; Overview of Portal Hypertension among Adult Patients by Dr. Muhammad Gaddafi Manzo; Hematological Changes in Portal Hypertension by Dr. Usman Abdullahi Makuku; Non-surgical Treatment of Portal Hypertension by Dr. Habibu Tijjani Saleh.

Other papers include: Radiological Evaluation and Interventional Radiology in Portal Hypertension by Dr. Muhammad Ali Shehu; Anesthetic Consideration in Portal Hypertension by Dr. Kabir Usman Aliyu; and Surgical Management of Portal Hypertension by Dr. Garzali Ibrahim Umar.