Akpabio emerges Senate President, defeats Yari with 17 votes

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 10:19 am


Senator Akpabio

The battle for the leadership of the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly has been lost and won, apologies to William Shakespeare.  Today, Senator Godswill Akpabio, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was elected Senate President.

When the matter was thrown up for votes, Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, scored 63, while his main challenger in the gladiatorial show, the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, got 46. Akpabio spanked him with 17 votes.

Akpabio, a lawyer from was once the governor of Akwa Ibom State.

