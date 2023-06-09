Rivers safe, conducive for investment- Fubara

*Assures of Partnership with CAN.

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara declares Rivers State as one of the safest and most peaceful states in Nigeria.

Speaking while receiving the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria on a courtesy call at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, he stressed that the state has a conducive environment for doing business.

The governor assured of his administration’s commitment to providing security and the enabling environment for people to live and do business in the state with ease. He urged CAN to complement government’s effort in promoting peace and security in the state through ardent prayers.

He reiterated that Rivers is a Christian State and expressed gratitude over the unflinching support given to the previous administration by CAN and urged the association to partner with the new administration to consolidate on the gains of development in the state.

“I feel happy that CAN is one of the first groups our administration is meeting with, this is to tell the world that Rivers is a Christian State, when we started our journey CAN was there, they stood with us in prayers, I sincerely thank the association on behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, we are going to continue to partner with CAN to move the state forward.”

The Governor urged the association not to use the pulpit as a platform for casting aspersions on government, but rather should be constructive in their criticisms. He assured that his administration will give due consideration to the requests made by CAN, particularly dealing with the provision of office space and mobility.

He said some people were skeptical of a peaceful political transition in Rivers State, but were proven wrong by the turn out of events as Rivers State has remained peaceful.

Sir Fubara said it was imperative for all critical stakeholders to work towards solidifying the prevailing peace and security in Rivers State and assured that his administration will embark on projects that will have positive impact on the lives of the people.

“We are serious in everything we do, we will run a consultative government and get the input of all stakeholders to move the state forward. It’s our responsibility as a government to dispense good governance to the people and consolidate on the development already on ground”.

Earlier, Rivers State Chairman of CAN, Most Rev D. B Kaladokubo, who led the association on the courtesy call, said the visit was to felicitate with Sir Fubara over his victory at the polls and emergence as the Governor of Rivers State.

“We are convinced that your track record, your formidable background in public service and active professional and technical involvement in the last administration in the state, has equipped you sufficiently for the consolidation of the achievements of your predecessor, required to open more frontiers for further development of Rivers State.”

“We have no doubt that you are capable of dealing with the security situation in the state, providing an enabling environment for investors, and enhancing agricultural and commercial activities for all.” he noted.

The CAN Chairman applauded the Governor for obliging them the visit and pledged the continuous support and prayers of the association for the overall peace and development of Rivers State.

“Your resolve to work with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rivers State, and your declaration that the Rivers State is a Christian state, renewed the courage and resolution of Christians in the state to continue in the support of your administration and Government in Rivers State.”

The visit featured special prayers for Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Mrs Ngozi Ordu to succeed in their mandate of running the affairs of Rivers State.