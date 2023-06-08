Pirates hijack 2 passenger boats, throw woman overboard in Rivers

Thursday, June 8, 2023 9:13 am


 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Passengers and seafarers along the Port Harcourt-Abonnema-Kula route in Rivers State, were on Wednesday, thrown into panic as Sea pirates hijacked two boats.

Reports had it that a female passenger was thrown into the River by the pirates but later rescued.

According to reports,the passengers were said to be travelling from Abonema to Kula, both in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state, when the pirates struck mid-sea.
The maritime union workers who confirmed the hijack said the boats were each carrying 12 passengers, most of whom jumped into the River in a bid to escape abduction.
Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Nigeria Maritime Union Workers in Rivers State, Nigeria, Israel Pepple, expressed worry that attacks along the waterways have resurfaced after a noticable calm.
At the time of filing this report,the authorities of the Rivers State command were yet to react to the incident.

