Pirates hijack 2 passenger boats, throw woman overboard in Rivers

According to reports,the passengers were said to be travelling from Abonema to Kula, both in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state, when the pirates struck mid-sea.

The maritime union workers who confirmed the hijack said the boats were each carrying 12 passengers, most of whom jumped into the River in a bid to escape abduction.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Nigeria Maritime Union Workers in Rivers State, Nigeria, Israel Pepple, expressed worry that attacks along the waterways have resurfaced after a noticable calm.

At the time of filing this report,the authorities of the Rivers State command were yet to react to the incident.