Ekiti boosts road infrastructure

…As Oyebanji signs Rural Access Roads Authority, State Road Fund laws

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Monday signed three laws recently passed by the state House of Assembly-Ekiti State Roads Fund Law; Ekiti Rural Access Roads Authority Law and the Wealth Fund law, 2023.

The signing of the three sector reform laws, according to Oyebanji was geared towards actualising road infrastructure upgrade and prosperity agenda of the administration.

The Governor said his administration would continue to drive development by ensuring the transformation of infrastructural landscape of the state.

Speaking after assenting the three laws at a brief ceremony held at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said he is determined to improve the quality of lives of citizens of the state, especially rural dwellers who have been long denied basic services.

The Governor added that the Ekiti Wealth Fund is a bold attempt to ensure sustainable growth and development as it is designed to coordinate infrastructure, future generation and investment funds to drive his administration’s shared prosperity agenda.

In attendance at the brief event were the World Bank team led by the Country Director, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri; members of the State House of Assembly, and members of the state Executive Council.

The Governor noted that the Rural Access and Roads Authority would serve as the engine driving the development and maintenance of rural roads in the state as well as responsible for the planning, implementation and monitoring of the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of Class C and D roads in the state.

He added that the Authority would help foster economic growth through the facilitation of transportation of goods and services that would lead to the improvement in the standard of living of the rural populace.

Governor Oyebanji disclosed that his administration envisions a state where roads are not only well-built but also well-maintained, adding that residents need to enjoy safe and smooth travel each time they are on the road.

“Today is a momentous occasion as we gathered here to witness the signing of three significant sector reforms bills into law. It is with great pleasure and a sense of fulfillment that I stand before you to inaugurate the ‘Rural Access and Roads Authority, and the State Roads Fund, both vital components of Ekiti Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP). And Ekiti State Wealth Fund.

“These reforms bills mark a major milestone in our commitment to transforming the infrastructure landscape and lay a very solid economic foundation for our beloved state. It signifies our resolute dedication to improving the lives of our people especially those in the rural areas who have long yearned for enhanced connectivity, better access to vital services, and the vulnerable who have been negatively affected by various government policies.

“Additionally, the State Roads Funds as established, will provide a sustainable financing mechanism for the maintenance and rehabilitation of our Class B, Class C and Class D road infrastructure. This dedicated fund will ensure that they have the necessary resources to carry out timely repairs, thus prolonging the lifespan of our roads and minimizing disruption to the transportation network.

“The Ekiti Wealth Fund is our very bold attempt to put in place the building blocks for sustainable growth and development. It is a coordination of infrastructure funds, future generation fund, and investment fund to drive our shared prosperity agenda”, the Governor stated.

The Governor used the opportunity to thank the Speaker and members of the state Assembly for their diligence and commitment to the welfare of Ekiti people by tirelessly crafting legislations that impact the lives of the people positively.

“Let me start by thanking the Honourable members for a job well done, I agree with you that you worked from beginning to the end and I am sure that history will be kind to you, thank you for your service to Ekiti state, I am thanking you because you are ending on a glorious note. This is a good way to end your service to humanity”, he added.

Earlier, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba disclosed that the sixth Assembly was able to pass 99 Bills and 90 resolutions during its four-year tenure as she commended the Governor for his act of statesmanship in piloting the affairs of the state by his open door policy that was able to accommodate everyone and all shades of opinions through his people-centred style of leadership and prudent management of resources.