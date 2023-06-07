Excitement As Zenith Beta Life Promo Returns With Season 3

Zenith Bank Plc has launched the third season of its hugely successful “Zenith Beta Life Promo” to reward its customers with gifts from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

Within this period, twenty bank customers of Zenith Bank will be chosen through a bimonthly raffle draw, each receiving gifts valued at NGN150,000. Five lucky customers will also win a cash prize of NGN500,000 during the quarterly draws.

The promo is open to both existing and new Zenith Bank customers, who can qualify with the following criteria:

* Open a Zenith Bank account and maintain a minimum deposit of NGN5,000 throughout the promotional period;

* Apply for and collect a Zenith Bank Card, which can either be virtual or physical; and

* Download and register on the Zenith Bank Mobile App, or sign up for *966# EazyBanking.

Commenting on the promo, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said, “The Zenith Bank Beta Life Promo, now in its third season since it began in 2020, is our way of giving back to our customers and expressing our gratitude for their steadfast loyalty and support for the Zenith brand. It’s also a testament to our reputation as one of the most customer-centric financial institutions in the country, as this promo has allowed us to reward our customers throughout the federation with gifts over the past two seasons.”

During the Zenith Bank Beta Life Season 2 Promo, 480 customers of Zenith Bank received gifts worth NGN150,000 in the bimonthly draws. Furthermore, 20 customers received gifts valued at NGN500,000 each in the quarterly draws. Cumulatively, the gifts distributed during this season amounted to an impressive total of NGN82 million.

Zenith Bank continues to set itself apart within the Nigerian financial services sector through outstanding service offerings, unique customer experiences, and robust financial indicators. The bank remains a dominant player in the digital realm, consistently pioneering the deployment of innovative products, solutions, and a variety of alternative channels that ensure transactions are convenient, quick, and secure.

Among a plethora of awards, Zenith Bank was named Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards, Retail Bank of the year, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards and Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020.