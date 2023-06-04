Fubara now Vice-Chairman,PDP Governors’ forum 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has been elected Vice-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governors’ Forum.

Announcing the development after the just concluded retreat of PDP’s elected officials held in Bauchi on Saturday, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the governor of Bauchi State and host of the retreat, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has been elected the new chairman of the forum.

According to a press statement signed by Boniface Onyedi, Senior Special Assistant,SSA, to Governor Fubara, Media,”The Forum also elected Governor. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State as its Vice-Chairman,” he noted.

In a brief acceptance speech, Government, Bala Mohammed, said he will work in synergy with Governor Siminalayi Fubara to give leadership to the forum with the support of their colleagues.

Governor Fubara led National Assembly members-elect from the state to the one day retreat that had ten PDP governors in attendance, while three were represented by their deputies.