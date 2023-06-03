Commodore Folusho Daniel (rtd) resigns from PDP

Richard Elesho

As the clock ticks for the imminent Governorship election in Kogi State, a People’s Democratic Party, PDP chieftain in Orokere-Amuro ward 06, Mopa-Amuro Local Government Area, LGA, Commodore Michael Folusho Daniel (rtd), has resigned his membership of the party.

The PDP stalwart made his decision known in a letter addressed to the party’s Chairman in Ward 06, Mopamuro Local Government Area, dated 1st of June, 2023.

In a copy of the letter which was made available to Journalists on Saturday in Lokoja, Cdre MF Daniel conveyed his appreciation to all members of the party for the cooperation so far.

“I wish to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the PDP from June 1, 2023. The reasons for my decision are personal.

“As the leader of PDP in my ward, I must thank you and other members for your cooperation and for the joy of victories at polls.

“I also wish to thank the leadership of PDP at all levels for the love and affection that we shared.

“We meet to part and part to meet. I thank you all and God bless,” Cdre Daniel said.

However, the community leader and former member of Kogi House of Assembly who represented Mopamuro State Constituency, is yet to disclose his new political party. Daniel who once aspired unsuccessfully to represent Yagba Federal Constituency in the National Assembly has long been suspected of romancing with Leke Abejide’s African Democratic Congress, ADC.