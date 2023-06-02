Wizkid sets internet on fire with superlative performance on  “Link Up (Spider-Verse Remix)

By Nehru Odeh

Barely hours after the release of the soundtrack entitled “Link Up (Spider-Verse Remix (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse )),” Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has set the internet on fire and the globe talking.

The Afrobeats singer is trending as a result of his superlative performance with that song the visual of which was released Friday 2 June.

Produced by talented American music producers, Metro Boomin, BEAM, Al Cres and Peter Lee Johnson, the soundtrack is the 8th track off a 13-track album.

And it features award-winning superstars, Don Toliver, Wizkid, BEAM and Toian who splits in some hot verses.

Still, the interesting thing about this animation, which has cemented Wizkid’s standing on the nternational music scene is that hours after its release it has surpassed more than 111, 000 views on YouTube. And Wizkid’s vocals can be heard loud and clear in that colourful video.

The star cast for the soundtrack of the monumental project as enlisted by Metro Boomin also includes A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, Nav, Coi Leray, J.I.D., Swae Lee, Future, Don Toliver, James Blake and more.

Weeks leading to this monumental release, American record producer and composer Metro Boomin had announced announced the news on his official social media page.

Metro Boomin posted an illustrated photo of Wizkid in an orange custom Spiderman suit and captioned it, “Wizkid is confirmed for the @spiderversemovie soundtrack available everywhere June 2nd!! 🕷️🕸️🔥🦅”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the sequel to the 2018’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Music buffs can stop talking about Wizkid’s performance on that soundtrack.

For instance on Twitter @itzbasito said: “A Wizkid feature carried this album on its back and took it to #1 on Apple Music Nigeria. This is why he is the most sought after African artistes 👍🏾

@OlamideOfficial: Wizkid has delivered his constituency. Metro Boomin’s “Spiderverse” album is now at number one on Apple Music Nigeria. Big Wiz’ influence and star power is second to none.

@TheAjibolaGrey: Wizkid has never missed on an international feature, never ever. 🐐

@Lucifer2077: Wizkid is too good abeg

Best verse in fact!!

@Sakpo0007 : Wizkid ate this song, the vocals and lyrics 😭😭🥶 #SpiderVerse.

@This is_Halcyy: I’m out of words to describe this man, so all I wanna say right now is Thank You Wizkid😭😭🥶🙏🏾

@thefrogkiller : Wizkid is the most streamed Nigerian Artist across 6 Dsps combined… (All credits)

@wizkidayomedia : Wizkid Effects Bring Up The Album To #1 On Apple Music Ng We Up 🔥❤️🦅 @MetroBoomin.

@KhaleedSZN : I have never said this before but Wizkid ate!! Wtffff nahh I can’t even hate on this.